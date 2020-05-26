Xiaomi Mi Band 5 Images Leaked Online, Expected to Launch by June End

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 is said to pack SpO2 sensor which is used to measure oxygen saturation in the blood

    Xiaomi is working on the Mi Band 5 from a long time. The rumours regarding the launch of the smart band have flooded the internet. No one knows the official release date of the Mi Band 5. However, it is quite obvious that Mi Band 5 will be the successor of the Mi Band 4 or Mi Smart Band 4. Recently, a tipster from Weibo shared some of the photos of the Mi Band 5. The leaked photos highlight that the Mi Band 5 might have a plug-in type of design. Also, the Mi Band 5 appears in black colour. As per another report, the Mi Band 5 is said to have a larger display than its predecessor. However, the feature could not be verified from the leaked photos which were shared in Weibo.

    Xiaomi Mi Band 5: Expected Specifications

    The release of Mi Band 5 is still under the darkness. Also, not much information regarding the features of Mi Band 5 is available on the internet. However, as per the reports by website Tizen Help, it is expected that Mi Band 5 will be structured by Huami which had built previous versions of Mi Band Models.

    Not only this, but Mi Band 5 might also support Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant. It is also rumoured that Mi Band 5 will have NFC support. However, it might be limited to the Chinese market. The smart device might even have a SpO2 sensor which will measure the blood oxygen saturation. Mi Band 5 is also tipped to offer mensural cycle tracking and enhanced activity tracking. The smart device might also be packed with a Personal Activity Challenge (PAI) function, which will use the heart rate data of users and guide them with activities which will keep them healthy.

    Xiaomi Mi Band 5: Expected Price and Availability

    The Weibo tipster revealed that Mi Band 5 might be priced roughly around Rs 2,100. Since Mi Band 4 is priced at Rs 2,299 in India, it is expected that Mi Band 5 will be priced around the same segment. As of availability, no official announcement has been made by Xiaomi regarding the launch of Mi Band 5. However, as per various reports, Mi Band 5 might hit the markets at the end of June.

    XDA Developers
