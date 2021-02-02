Mi 10i 5G Sales Cross Rs 400 Crore in Three Weeks

Xiaomi’s latest addition in the Mi 10 series was Mi 10i 5G, which was launched last month in India. As per a recent tweet from Xiaomi, the Mi 10i 5G has crossed sales worth Rs 400 crore in just three weeks of coming into the market. It is worthy to note that it is one of the most power-packed 5G devices available in the mid-range segment, and that certainly reflects on the kind of sales the device has generated. Xiaomi announced the smartphone on January 5, 2021, and the company availed the device early at January 7 for Amazon Prime users and then for open-sale on January 8, 2021. Crossing the sales number that it has is quite an achievement given the kind of competition there is in the mid-range 5G devices. Let’s take a look at the Xiaomi 10i 5G specifications and understand what is so good about this smartphone.

Mi 10i 5G Specifications

Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ screen. The device can support 120Hz refresh rate and has a smart adaptability feature which keeps changing the refresh rate of the screen to match the needs of the content. The Mi 10i 5G comes powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC and has up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

The device will run on Android 11 on top of MIUI 12 out of the box. In the camera department, there is a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 108MP HM2 sensor coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, depth sensor, and a macro shooter. There is a 16MP sensor at the front for video calling and clicking selfies. The highlight of the camera is that it allows users to record in up to 4K and other high-quality formats.

There is a fingerprint sensor at the side of the device for additional security. It comes with a 4,820mAh battery which gets the support of 33W fast-charging technology. It will be able to charge the device from 0% to 68% in under 30 minutes.

Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G Price

Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G comes for a price of Rs 20,999 for its base variant with 6GB+64GB. Then there are two superior variants with 6GB+128GB priced at Rs 21,999 and 8GB+128GB priced at Rs 23,999. The device is available at the official website of Xiaomi and Amazon India.

It is the pricing and the specifications of Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G which make it a killer smartphone, and thus it has seen amazing sales.