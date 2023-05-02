MediaTek Launches Dimensity 7050 to Power Next-Gen 5G Smartphones

MediaTek, a leading fabless semiconductor company, has announced the launch of its latest 5G chipset, Dimensity 7050. The chip is designed to provide smartphone users with exceptional gaming and camera capabilities while also offering long-lasting battery life and advanced 5G connectivity. Lava, an Indian smartphone manufacturer, has become the first OEM to collaborate with MediaTek to power its upcoming Lava Agni 2 5G, which will feature the Dimensity 7050 chip, among others.

Key Features of Dimensity 7050

One of the key features of the Dimensity 7050 is the MediaTek HyperEngine gaming enhancements. With integrated 5G HSR mode, the smartphone will actively search and connect to the lowest latency available cell tower to minimise online ping, giving gamers an edge in online gaming. The advanced networking engine with call and data concurrency allows gamers to keep a 5G data connection open and uninterrupted for their game while simultaneously accepting a call on the second SIM. The Arm Mali-G68 graphics engine and octa-core CPU featuring two Arm Cortex-A78 processors clocked up to 2.6 GHz provide superior performance, rapid app response, and smooth gaming, extending battery life for longer gaming sessions.

In addition to its gaming capabilities, the Dimensity 7050 also boasts advanced Imagiq camera technologies, allowing for the support of 200MP main cameras and a multitude of hardware-based camera engines and premium noise reduction techniques built into the chip to deliver bigger, brighter, and sharper photos. The dedicated 4K HDR video capture engine can record and stream video that’s bright and sharp in all lighting conditions, while MediaTek APU 550 allows several AI-camera enhancements.

The chipset also features MediaTek MiraVision display and video enhancements, with full HD+ displays up to 120Hz. MediaTek Intelligent Refresh Rate Display technology allows brands to provide all the user experience benefits of super-fast refresh rate displays. Wi-Fi 6 with 2x2 MIMO affords faster, more reliable internet connections, and integrated Bluetooth 5 and GNSS make the wireless connectivity more power-efficient than other external chip solutions.

Dimensity 7050 gives users more choices with dual 5G SIM (SA+SA) with support for premium VoNR voice and video call services from both connections.