Magenta Telekom Achieves 10 Gbps Download Speed in Austria



Austrian telco Magenta Telekom has achieved a download speed of 10 gigabits per second on its mobile network at the Vienna T-Center. The record was set for the first time during a test conducted at the company's headquarters in Vienna. This breakthrough allows for the rapid download of high-resolution content, such as a one-hour 4K movie in just six seconds, the telco said.

5G-Advanced Technology

Magenta Telekom attributed the results to 5G-Advanced technology, an intermediate step towards 6G. "5G-Advanced utilises the 26 GHz band, and when combined with the 3.6 GHz band, it offers unprecedented bandwidth," explained Magenta Telekom. This technology opens up new possibilities for industrial applications, virtual reality, and 3D holography, the company added.

New Mobile Frequencies

Magenta Telekom recently acquired several frequency bands, particularly in the 3.6 GHz range. In Vienna, Magenta has acquired the largest spectrum in the 3.6 GHz range, the company said.

With this record achievement, Magenta Telekom says it continues to push the boundaries of mobile network technology, positioning Vienna at the forefront of digital innovation.