LMT Installs Smart Traffic Control Device in Vilnius

It provides the city of Vilnius with comprehensive statistics on traffic violations at a specific intersection, the company said.

Highlights

  • LMT partners with FIMA to deploy advanced traffic monitoring in Vilnius.
  • Smart traffic control device uses machine vision to detect violations.
  • System aims to improve safety with real-time traffic data.

LMT Installs Smart Traffic Control Device in Vilnius
Latvian mobile operator LMT, in collaboration with Lithuanian system integrator FIMA, has deployed the first LMT transport monitoring system in Lithuania. This smart traffic control device is equipped with advanced machine vision technology and commenced its test phase in mid-June, operating until August 15. It provides the city of Vilnius with comprehensive statistics on traffic violations at a specific intersection, the company said.

Technology and Features of the LMT System

During testing, the LMT solution will focus on detecting three key infractions: running red lights, unauthorised turns, and misuse of public transport lanes. This initiative marks LMT's first partnership with a system integrator rather than directly with a municipality, highlighting a strategic shift in deployment.

"This is LMT's second export customer for this solution, and we are pleased that it is in the Baltics - our own region. We especially want to thank the FIMA team for their patience and enthusiasm in introducing new solutions, which are crucial in the innovation environment. We are also open to new cooperation to test LMT's smart traffic monitoring platform throughout Europe, particularly in the Central and Eastern European regions, where we see significant potential for improving traffic safety," says LMT.

Success and Expansion

LMT said similar technology has already improved traffic safety in Liepaja and Riga, significantly reducing violations. Following positive outcomes in Liepaja, the LMT system has been adopted in Graz, Austria.

The smart traffic light can perform various functions: it recognises and classifies objects, determines their trajectory and location, reads car numbers, and interprets traffic light signals. It consists of a specially configured mini-computer equipped with computer vision algorithms, two high-definition video cameras, network equipment, mounts, and software developed by LMT.

LMT mentioned that its smart camera currently operates on the 4G network, with plans for future implementation on 5G to minimise infrastructure requirements and costs.

