BSNL has One of the Best 150 Mbps Broadband Plans Right Now

BSNL has several BSNL broadband plans that offer 150 Mbps speed. Today, we will be talking about the plan that costs Rs 799. This is the base or you can say entry-level 150 Mbps broadband plan from BSNL.

  • Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator, currently offers one of the best 150 Mbps broadband plans.
  • BSNL Bharat Fibre is the third-largest FTTH (fiber-to-the-home) player in the country.
  • You can get its plans and services almost everywhere in the nation.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator, currently offers one of the best 150 Mbps broadband plans. BSNL Bharat Fibre is the third-largest FTTH (fiber-to-the-home) player in the country. You can get its plans and services almost everywhere in the nation. Through the Bharat Fibre website or the nearest BSNL office, you can book a BSNL broadband connection for yourself. BSNL truly has one of the best 150 Mbps broadband plans in the country! Don't believe me? Hear out the benefits to decide for yourself.




BSNL 150 Mbps Broadband Plan Details

With the Rs 799 BSNL Bharat Fibre broadband plan, users get 150 Mbps speed with up to 4000GB or 4TB of data. The speed reduces to 10 Mbps after 4TB data. Users also get a free fixed-line voice calling connection.

If you want more data, then you can go for the Rs 849 plan. This plan comes with up to 5TB of monthly data. The other benefits remain the same. If you go for any of the other telecom ISPs (internet service providers) for the same kind of speed, you will have to pay more certainly. Further, you won't even get such high amounts of FUP (fair usage policy) data.

BSNL Bharat Fibre is also offering free installation of fiber as well as copper broadband connections. If fiber is available in your area, go for that over copper as it delivers a better speed experience. To book a connection, reah out to the nearest BSNL store or head for the telco's website.

