Look Back 2022: Most Cringeworthy OTT Shows

In 2022, OTT platforms will provide some incredible opportunities for relaxing or taking a vacation from the pressures of work. What could be more enjoyable than watching some embarrassing television? We are all familiar with the guilty-pleasure television or online content that, despite what we may claim to our friends, we like for its drama, depiction of opulent lifestyles, or peek into the lives of celebrities. We have a wide variety of alternatives in 2022 for this genre. Here is a selection of OTT programs that both made us grimace and that we enjoyed watching.

The most cringe-worthy OTT shows.

Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives Season 2

The lives of five Bollywood wives, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Seema Sajdeh, and Bhavana Pandey, which debuted their first season back in 2020 and are back with a second season this year with additional drama, are one of the leading examples of excessive drama. The show only focuses on the relationships, conflicts, shifts in viewpoint, and adventures of these ladies.

Before watching the show, one must remove their critical lenses in order to avoid giving it too much criticism. Again, the show is for entertainment and enjoyment, not for comparing their life to one's own. We all love to despise the wealthy and judge them for their power and fortune.

Where to watch: Netflix

Indian Matchmaking 2

The first season of Indian Matchmaking sparked a variety of discussions as the entire nation snorted at the fantastic lifestyles of affluent Indians and their approaches to marriage. Although the Indian marriage industry has always been dubious, the spotlight on it has helped people realise how superficial it is.

One cringes at Seema Aunty's opinions and counsel, as well as the truth of how the older generation views courting, marriage, and even body image issues. Additionally, it makes you worry and wonder if our society is actually moving forward or backwards.

Where to watch: Netflix

Koffee With Karan Season 7

The host of one of the most talked-about discussion programs in the Hindi entertainment industry for the past 18 years, Karan Johar, needs no introduction to this program. As usual, Johar conducts his merry and gossip-seeking demeanour while asking the guests some questionable questions about their romantic and sexual relationships.

Along with Koffee veterans, some new faces made their debut. This time, South Indian actors like Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda appeared in the episodes of the program. According to the show's creators, many people enjoy it as a guilty pleasure, and Indian viewers continue to rank it among their favourites.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Moving In With Malaika

This year, Malaika Arora debuted her own program, which is precisely what viewers had anticipated it would be—a glimpse into the life of Arora, who has been employed in this field for a considerable amount of time. The audience felt like they had just watched The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives because of the same old entitled attitude and first-world concerns.

Arora believes that she has experienced a lot of hate and harassment as a result of some of the choices she has made in life. She wants to dispel these myths and give her fans and other audiences a better understanding of who she is before they make any snap judgments. Even though the show makes you uncomfortable, you might want to watch more of it.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Love Is Blind Season 3

This show's third and fourth seasons, which were both released in 2022, carried on with its peculiar material. Here, merit is given to the idea of being celibate in the presence of attractive people. Once more, this is a guilty pleasure since the viewer enjoys seeing other people in awkward situations, attempting to understand their motivations, and possibly visualizing oneself in a similar situation to ponder what might have occurred. Even though the show doesn't make much sense in real life, viewing it is nevertheless fun for other reasons.

Where to watch: Netflix