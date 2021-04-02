LG K33 Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Certification: Ray of Hope For LG

LG seems to be gearing up to expand its smartphone line up with the launch of its upcoming LG K33 smartphone. So far, we haven’t heard about the handset, and there is almost no information about it. However, a popular tipster Mukul Sharma has shared a Twitter post claiming that the LG K33 has been spotted on the Bluetooth SIG certification. Here is a closer look at the LG K33 Bluetooth SIG certification.

LG K33 Bluetooth SIG certification

According to the tipster, the LG K33 has been listed on Bluetooth SIG certification with model number LG-K330HM, LG-K330BMW, LG-K330HMW, and LG-K330EMW. The listing date of the smartphone seems to be April 1st, 2021. Besides the name and model numbers, the listing doesn’t reveal anything about the upcoming LG K33 smartphone.

LG is speculated to shut down its mobile phone business. The company was in talks with Vingroup JSC from Vietnam and Volkswagen AG from Germany for selling its mobile business. However, it was reported that the company was unable to break any deal with either of the buyers.

However, LG is yet to reveal anything officially about the launch of the phone or shutdown of the business. It is expected to announce the future of the smartphone business this month.

It’s a big possibility that you will not be able to see new LG smartphones after some time if the company decides to shut down the smartphone business. But the LG K33 Bluetooth SIG certification seems like a ray of hope that the company is still working on something. There will be possibilities that the news about shutting down the business is just speculation.

Do note that LG is yet to make any official statement about shutting down its smartphone business. We recommend everyone take this information with a pinch of salt and wait for the official announcement.