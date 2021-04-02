Airtel Plans to Meet 50% Power Needs at Data Centres With Renewable Energy

In its mission to keep Earth safe and global warming at bay, Bharti Airtel has commissioned a new solar power plant for fulling its energy needs and requirements.

The development has taken place in Uttar Pradesh, India. The telco will be leveraging its new 14 MWp solar power plant to meet energy requirements at its data centres in the state. Airtel will set up two power plants in partnership with AMP Energy.

Out of the two, the first one is being set up in Tilhar (Shahjahanpur, U.P.). Airtel will set up the second solar power plant at Begampur, which is expected to start operating from the next quarter.

With the help of these solar power plants, Airtel will be able to take a step ahead towards its vision of going green. The telco will manage to reduce its carbon footprint massively with the recent move.

To be conscious of nature, Bharti Airtel had earlier acquired a minority stake of 26% in the AMP Solar Evolution. The companies will together work to develop green-energy based solutions.

Airtel to Power Data Centres With Solar Power

Data Centres are going to be pivotal at the coming age of 5G and will further require a ton of power to stay live. Going ahead with solar energy to power the data centres is a really smart move from Bharti Airtel.

‘Nxtra by Airtel’ operates 120 edge and 10 big data centres across India. The company’s goal is to get 50% of its power requirements through renewable sources of energy. It will help with Airtel’s larger vision of reducing carbon footprint from the planet.

Airtel has been able to perform really well when it came to average Carbon Emission reduction (Co2/PB). Its Co2/PB for FY20 was ~114% from the base year 2011-12 against the Department of Telecommunication’s (DoT) recommendation of 30%.

In the details shared, Airtel says that the energy produced by the solar power plants for the data centres is equal to powering 3,738 homes for one year.