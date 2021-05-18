Leased line broadband connections are very useful to some people. But mostly, it is businesses or private organisations that opt for leased line connections because they are much expensive than a normal broadband connection.

There are multiple reasons why leased line broadband connections are more useful and secure than traditional broadband connections. This is why these kind of connections are very expensive as well.

Further, not all operators might be capable of providing leased line broadband connections. Let’s take a look at why leased line broadband connections are very useful.

Advantages of Leased Line Broadband Connections

One of the biggest advantages of leased line broadband connections is that they allow users to get the kind of speed they want. Whether it is 1 Gbps, 500 Mbps, or 200 Mbps speed, leased line broadband connections can provide it all to the customers. But these are just examples; leased line connections can provide up to 10 Gbps speed as well.

Leased line connections come with SLA (Service Level Agreement), wherein it is mentioned that the service providers can monitor the performance of the connection, meaning if there is any failure in the connection, the operator will have to compensate for it. However, this is not the case with traditional broadband connections.

Symmetrical speed is one benefit that both the traditional fibre as well as leased line broadband connection users enjoy. Symmetrical speeds mean the same download and upload speeds. Users can also make VoIP calls.

One of the biggest advantages of a leased line broadband connection, however, is the privacy that is offered to the users. Privacy and security are very important to businesses since all of their important data and information is worth a lot of money.

Further, leased line connections get amazing backup support from the operators since they are considered as ‘premium clientele’. If you are running an office or have a business of your own, you can consider getting the leased line broadband connection for your data needs. There are many more reasons why a leased line connection is better than a traditional internet connection.

But there is no need for a normal consumer to go for a leased broadband internet connection since it is not only expensive but also not of any use for him/her.