JioFiber and Airtel Xstream Fiber are two of the top fiber broadband brands in India. Both the companies have millions of customers around the country and provide services in several circles. Since both the companies are also expanding to new tier-2 and tier-3 cities around India, a lot of people living in those cities will be wondering which operator they should go with. We are here to help you make that decision. Since both the companies offer very similar plans, it is important to understand the small differences that exist in the offerings of JioFiber and Airtel Xstream Fiber which will help you make the right decision.

JioFiber Broadband Plans More Economical?

JioFiber’s broadband plans are more economical than the plans offered by Airtel Xstream Fiber. The base plan offered by both the companies comes for Rs 399 (Jio) and Rs 499 (Airtel). While there’s a Rs 100 difference between the plans of the companies, Airtel justifies the price gap by offering 40 Mbps speeds against Jio’s plan with 30 Mbps speed.

Moving ahead, both the companies offer a 100 Mbps plan. Here also, there is a gap of Rs 100 in the plans from both the fiber brands where Airtel’s plan is again more expensive. Both the plans come with the same speed, same fair usage policy (FUP) data (3.3TB), and a fixed-line voice calling benefit. There are some over-the-top (OTT) benefits included with Airtel’s plan, such as Airtel Xstream Premium, Wynk Music, and Shaw Academy.

Jio’s Rs 999 Plan Lags Behind Airtel’s Plan

However, just when it comes to the Rs 999 plan, Jio’s plan lags behind Airtel’s plan quite severely. Airtel’s plan comes with 200 Mbps speed, while Jio’s plan comes with 150 Mbps speed. OTT benefits are offered with both the plans where Airtel offers a free subscription to platforms such as Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Amazon Prime, Airtel Xstream Premium, and other Airtel Thanks benefits. Reliance Jio offers multiple OTT benefits worth Rs 1,000/month for free.

Both the companies again offer the same plan of Rs 1,499 with 300 Mbps speed and the same amount of FUP data. Jio here takes the lead from Airtel because of the OTT benefits offered with the plan. JioFiber offers users the OTT benefit of 15 platforms which are worth Rs 1,500/month. Airtel offers the same OTT benefits as it does with the Rs 999 plan.

Further, Airtel again offers the same OTT benefits as it did with the Rs 999 plan with the Rs 3,999 plan, which offers 1 Gbps speeds. JioFiber offers users the same plan but with way more OTT benefits, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar VIP, SonyLIV and more. None of the prices mentioned above includes taxes. Note that with either of the companies, users are eligible to receive a free router if they meet the terms and conditions of the offer.