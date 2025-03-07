iQOO is Planning a New Phone with Snapdragon 8 Elite

iQOO, a sub-brand of Chinese phone maker Vivo, is reportedly working on a new flagship phone. This phone is expected to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. For context, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite is currently the most powerful chipset available for Android phones globally. It is integrated in some of the most premium devices such as the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, OnePlus 13 5G, iQOO 13 5G, and more. iQOO is likely planning to expand the Neo lineup of phones with another flagship phone that will feature the above mentioned chipset from Qualcomm.









iQOO Neo 10S Pro+ 5G is in the Works: Digital Chat Station

According to some details shared by a popular tipster DCS (Digital Chat Station) on social media platform Weibo, iQOO is working on a new phone which will feature a 6.82-inch OLED 2K resolution flat display panel. Further, this device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and there would be an independent graphics chip as well. This will improve the gaming experience for the users by a huge margin. Along with all this, iQOO could also integrate an ultra-sonic single point fingerprint sensor on the device.

Usually, the ultra-sonic fingerprint sensors are included in flagship phones. Thus it will be interesting to see what will be the price point for this smartphone. DCS said that this new phone from iQOO will launch in the first half of 2025. While iQOO is yet to confirm anything about this device, it is worth noting that the iQOO Neo 9S Pro+ featured a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. This was the flagship chipset from Qualcomm for the year 2024.

It will be interesting to see when iQOO will exactly launch this device. There are now many phones in the market that feature Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, but none below the Rs 50,000 point.