DoT Mandates Testing, Certification of Satcom Equipment

India is all set to launch satcom (satellite communication) services. There are many players waiting to launch services and are just looking for the nod from the government. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has mandated all the companies to first test and certify the satcom equipment before integrating them in their infrastructure. The companies importing the equipment have also been instructed to do the same. This mandate kicks in from August 2025. Non-geostationary orbit (NGSO) satellite equipments like user terminals and integrated gateways will now have to be tested and certified before use by the satcom companies.









The notification from DoT said, "no person shall import, sell, distribute or use the telecommunication equipment specified in schedule, except in accordance with the mandatory testing and certification of telecom equipment measures as specified by the Telecommunication Engineering Centre."

Bharti Airtel backed Eutelsat OneWeb as well as Jio-SES are ready to launch the satcom services in the country. They are waiting for the crucial decision of the government on how the spectrum will be allocated to the satcom companies. The telcos have opposed the notion of administrative alloaction of spectrum for the satellit services. However, the satellite companies have argued that the global pratice dictates that the satcom spectrum should be given administratively only as otherwise it wouldn't make sense for the investors. The government's decision on the matter will shape the communications industry of India in the future.