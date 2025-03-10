iQOO Goes a Step Further in Testing and Certifying its Phones in India

iQOO, a sub-brand of Vivo, has gone a step beyond regular testing and certification of its phones before launching them in the Indian market. On Monday, iQOO announced that it is partnering with seven top gamers of the country including GamerFleet, Payal Gaming, Scout, Dynamo Gaming, Shreeman Legend, Mortal, and UnGraduate Gamer. These creators and gamers, who are engaged in mobile gaming and streaming almost everyday, will use and test the upcoming iQOO devices and give their feedback on the phone to the company.









iQOO will use this feedback in improving its devices for the creators/streamers/gamers in India. The first phone that has been tested by these creators is the iQOO Neo 10R 5G. This phone is all set to launch in India on March 11, 2025. Ahead of the launch event, GamerFleet said that he tested the iQOO Neo 10R 5G for streaming where he was playing a football game at the highest settings for about 2.5 hours and saw only about 20% battery drain while the performance was right at the top.

iQOO has previously shared that the iQOO Neo 10R 5G scored more than 1.7 million points on the AnTuTu benchmark. The phone's actual performance will only be tested once we get to use it. For now, from the specifications sheet, one can understand that it is going to be a powerful phone and will compete with many brands in the same price segment. The iQOO Neo 10R 5G is confirmed to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC and will have a 6400mAh battery.

iQOO Neo 10R 5G's price and complete specifications will be revealed after the phone's launch in India which is happening tomorrow. Stay tuned for more details.