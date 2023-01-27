iPhone 15 Series, What to Expect

The Cupertino-based technology behemoth is actively developing the Apple iPhone 15 series, which is scheduled to go on sale in September of this year. The 2023 iPhone models may have significant alterations, according to numerous sources. The next iPhone 15 will support Wi-Fi 6E now, according to a recent claim. The most recent versions of the 11-inch and 12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro, the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, and the Mac mini models are among the few gadgets the manufacturer has upgraded to enable Wi-Fi 6E. Standard Wi-Fi 6 continues to be available on all iPhone 14 versions alone.

Wi-Fi 6 uses the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands, whereas Wi-Fi 6E also uses the 6 GHz band, enabling faster wireless speeds, lower latency, and less signal interference. According to MacRumors, the gadget needs to be connected to a Wi-Fi 6E router, which is offered by companies like TP-Link, Asus, and Netgear.

Although Wi-Fi 6E compatibility was also anticipated for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 models, it never materialised. However, now that the company has begun introducing Wi-Fi 6E support to its newest products, it is more likely that the iPhone 15 will support the standard at long last.

In addition to Dynamic Island and a USB-C port, Apple is anticipated to unveil the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The Pro models should also come with solid-state volume and power buttons in addition to titanium frames and Apple's newest A17 Bionic CPU.

The iPhone 15 Pro models will reportedly have narrower, curved bezels than the iPhone 14 Pro models, which might give them an Apple Watch-like appearance, according to another MacRumors rumour.

The next-generation Pro iPhone models will still feature flat displays, according to ShrimpApplePro, as just the bezels will be curved, and the combination of thinner bezels and curved edges may resemble the Apple Watch Series 7 and Series 8 in appearance.