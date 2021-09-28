iPhone 14 Might Come With a Completely New Design

iPhone 13 series didn’t come with a fresh design as compared to the iPhone 12 series. But this won’t be the case with the iPhone 14 series. Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 14 series in September 2022. According to a famous tipster, Mark Gurman from Bloomberg, the next flagship iPhone series will feature a complete redesign. Previous leaks of the iPhone 14 series suggested that it would feature the same design as the iPhone 13 series but will come with a punch-hole cutout for the selfie sensor at the top center. However, Apple might be planning something more with the iPhone 14 series.

iPhone 14 Expected to Come With New Design

The rumours are that not just the Pro iPhone 14s, but also the vanilla model will come with a fresh design. Apple is expected to drop the iPhone 14 mini and only launch three models - iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The iPhone 14 series could become the first iPhone series to drop the notch at the top. It will be a refreshing change since all of the iPhones that come with a notch doesn’t allow the users to see battery percentage at the top which is a very big inconvenience for some.

Apple is further expected to make some big changes to the new iPhone that will arrive in 2023. The Cupertino tech giant might introduce features such as under-display Touch ID and foldable display architectures.

It will be an interesting sight to see a foldable iPhone. Apple surely takes its sweet time to launch some features that others have already. But, whenever Apple comes out with a new feature, you can trust it to be very good. The iPhone 14 series every model might come with support for 120Hz refresh rate.

It is high time that Apple does that. Because releasing the new iPhone 13 with 60Hz refresh rate just isn’t cool.