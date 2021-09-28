Reliance Jio Two Prepaid Plans That Suits Almost Everyone

Reliance Jio offers two prepaid plans to its customers that suit almost everyone. These plans are the cheapest in the industry in their category, and people love the benefits they offer. This is the reason Reliance Jio has marked these plans as ‘Best Seller’. The reason why these plans are so popular is a) price and b) benefits. People love anything that offers more benefits than what they believe they are paying for. Further, when these plans are compared with what other operators are offering, there’s a clear price difference where Jio’s plans are on the cheaper end. Let’s take a look at which plans I am talking about.

Reliance Jio Two Prepaid Plans for Everyone

Reliance Jio offers two prepaid plans that cost Rs 555 and Rs 599. The basic benefits offered by the plans are the same, which is 84 days of validity along with truly unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. Both the plans come with an additional benefit of Jio applications, including JioCloud, JioSecurity, JioCinema, JioNews, and JioTV.

The difference between the plans arises when it comes to the data offered by each of them. The first plan of Rs 555 comes with 1.5GB daily data, and the second plan of Rs 599 comes with 2GB of daily data. So the total data offered with the Rs 555 plan is 126GB, while with the Rs 599 plan, users get a total of 168GB.

The 1.5GB daily data plan from Bharti Airtel, which comes with the same benefits except that it offers Airtel Thanks benefits, is priced at Rs 598, which is essentially the price of Jio’s 2GB daily data plan. Airtel’s 2GB daily data plan for 84 days comes for Rs 698, which is almost Rs 100 more expensive than Jio’s Rs 599 plan.

Vodafone Idea offers its 1.5GB daily data plan for 84 days for Rs 599 and 2GB daily data plan with 84 days validity for Rs 795. This is even expensive than what Airtel is offering to the users. But Vi also offers free ZEE5 Premium access for 1 year with this plan. There is also a ‘Binge All Night’ offer that the company provides with this plan.

Note that there is also a 1.5GB daily data plan offered by Vi for Rs 555. But this plan offers a shorter validity of 77 days. This is the reason why Reliance Jio is at the top of the chain. The company strives to offer excellent services for minimal costs, and that is why it will be hard for other operators to second Reliance Jio.