iPhone 11 Still a Good Buy After iPhone 13 Launch

If you are someone who isn’t troubled by a short battery, the iPhone 11 can still be a great buy for you in 2021. Yes, the iPhone 13 series has launched, and the iPhone 12 series might see record drops in pricing during the Flipkart Big Billion Days, but the iPhone 11 series devices are still quite powerful. The A13 Bionic chipset powering the smartphone is still stronger than most of the flagships out in the market. Further, yes, the camera isn’t the best, but if you know how to click great pictures, you can click great pictures.

Why should you spend Rs 50,000 on an iPhone 11 today? That’s a great question. Let’s find out the answer.

iPhone 11 Can be a Great Buy Today!

The iPhone 11 is available at a starting price of Rs 49,900 on Amazon for the 64GB variant. Further, the 256GB variant is priced at Rs 64,900. It comes with a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD LCD display and offers a smooth experience to the users.

If you are a lightweight smartphone user and love the Apple ecosystem, get the iPhone 11. It is better than most of the Androids in the same price range because it will get more lifetime updates and also because Apple’s products are generally more secure and offer higher levels of privacy than Android devices.

You can record in 4K at 60fps, which is not bad, and there is support for Portrait Mode and more by the device’s camera. Further, the iPhone 11 will also receive the iOS 15. You can definitely go for the iPhone 12 series devices as well. But the thing is, if you want to save some money and still get a powerful smartphone, the iPhone 11 can be your perfect buddy. There’s no saying on when will Apple discontinue the iPhone 11 devices, but it should be right around the corner since the iPhone 13 series has already launched.