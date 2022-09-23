iPhone 12 Starts at Just Rs 44,499 on Amazon India, Should You Buy

iPhone 12 is starting for just Rs 44,499 in Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. Now that's some offer if you ask me. The iPhone 12 is quite old, but it is still a powerful gadget. Apple's iPhone 12 with 64GB storage is currently available for Rs 44,499 on Amazon. To top this, there's also an instant discount of Rs 1,250 if the user is purchasing through an SBI credit card. There are also no-cost EMI options available. Amazon is also giving an exchange offer of up to Rs 25,000 in value.

The 128GB variant of the iPhone 12 is available for Rs 49,999. Even this one is a great value offer. Yes, for a few extra thousand rupees, you will be able to get the iPhone 13's 128GB variant from the Flipkart sale. But the last I checked, the iPhone 13's base variant was already sold out on Flipkart.

Know a Little About the iPhone 12

The iPhone 12 has a dual-camera setup at the rear and is powered by the A14 Bionic chip. It has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and comes with IP68 water resistance certification. Further, iPhone 12 is also compatible with the MagSafe accessories. While iPhone 12 is quite old right now, given that the iPhone 14 series is officially selling in India, its price cut makes it an ideal offer.

What you should know is that the vanilla iPhone 12 doesn't have the best battery life. It doesn't support Cinematic Video mode shooting that's available on the iPhone 13 series and later devices. The iPhone 12 series could be a good buy if you are gifting your parents a smartphone. If you're a gamer, my suggestion would be to stay away from this one. As I said, it doesn't have an impressive battery life, so the gaming experience won't be that good. It doesn't even have support for 120Hz refresh rate, which could be a bummer for today's consumers.