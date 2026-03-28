Indian Railways to Upgrade 76 Stations with Modern Amenities for Crowd Control



In a bid to address heavy passenger congestion at stations across Indian Railways, the Ministry of Railways has announced a series of measures aimed at enhancing crowd management, safety, and commuter convenience at select stations nationwide. The initiatives were outlined by Union Minister for Railways, Information and Broadcasting, and Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

Permanent Holding Areas to Decongest Platforms

The Railways has initiated plans to establish permanent passenger holding areas at 76 identified stations. These spaces will be equipped with essential amenities such as seating, drinking water, toilets, ticketing facilities, real-time information systems, and security checks to handle peak-hour footfall.









A pilot implementation at New Delhi Railway Station has already been commissioned, significantly easing platform congestion. The facility includes additional ticket counters, automatic ticket vending machines (ATVMs), public announcement systems, electronic train information boards, CCTV surveillance, luggage scanners, DFMDs, uninterrupted power supply, improved lighting, HVLS fans, fire- fighting and lightning protection systems, RO drinking water, and separate toilets for men, women, and Divyangjans.

According to the Ministry, similar projects are currently at various stages of planning and execution across other stations.

Strict Access Control Measures Introduced

To streamline passenger movement, the Railways will enforce complete access control at stations. Entry to platforms will be restricted to passengers with confirmed reserved tickets, while those without tickets or on waiting lists will be directed to designated holding areas outside station premises.

Wider Foot-Over-Bridges for Improved Mobility

To facilitate smoother movement within stations, new standard designs for wider foot-over-bridges (FOBs) have been developed. These include 12-metre (40 feet) and 6-metre (20 feet) wide structures, which will be installed across stations to reduce overcrowding and improve accessibility.

AI-Enabled Surveillance Strengthened

The Railways is expanding its surveillance network with the installation of AI-enabled CCTV cameras at stations and adjoining areas. This move is expected to enable real-time monitoring and more effective crowd management during peak hours.

Dedicated War Rooms for Crisis Management

War rooms will be set up at major stations, bringing together officers from all departments to coordinate and respond swiftly to crowd-related situations, ensuring better on-ground management.

Modern Communication Systems to be Deployed

New-generation digital communication tools, including advanced walkie-talkies, public announcement systems, and integrated calling systems, will be introduced at high-footfall stations to improve coordination among staff.

Enhanced Security with QR-Based ID Cards

According to the Ministry, all railway staff and service personnel will be issued redesigned QR-based identity cards to ensure secure and regulated access within station premises.

Uniform Redesign for Better Identification

Railway staff will also be provided with newly designed uniforms, enabling easier identification during emergencies and improving overall operational efficiency.

Station Directors to Get Greater Powers

"At all major stations, a senior officer will be designated as the Station Director, vested with financial powers to take on-the-spot decisions for station improvement. All other departments will report directly to the Station Director to ensure unified command and efficient management," the Railway Ministry said.

Ticket Sales to be Regulated Based on Capacity

Station Directors will also be empowered to regulate ticket sales in accordance with station capacity and train availability, a step aimed at preventing overcrowding and ensuring passenger safety.