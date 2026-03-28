Viral Job Loss Video: Airtel Sources Say Individual Was Not Direct Employee

Reported by Tanuja K 0

A viral video claiming job loss after 17 years sparked debate. Airtel sources say the individual was not a direct employee and all dues including PF and ESI were cleared.

Highlights

  • Viral video claimed job loss after 17 years without benefits
  • Airtel sources say individual was not on company payroll
  • Role linked to distributor or partner network

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viral job loss airtel individual direct employeeA viral video of a man claiming he lost his job after 17 years without PF or gratuity has sparked debate online.

However, sources close to Bharti Airtel said the individual was not a direct employee of the company but was associated with a distributor network.




According to sources, all dues related to his role which includes PF, ESI and salary have already been cleared as per the agreed terms.

airtel telecom worker job issueThe video also highlights a broader reality. The individual himself mentions limited qualifications, pointing to a growing challenge in today’s job market where roles are increasingly skill-driven.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

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