Viral Job Loss Video: Airtel Sources Say Individual Was Not Direct Employee

A viral video of a man claiming he lost his job after 17 years without PF or gratuity has sparked debate online.

However, sources close to Bharti Airtel said the individual was not a direct employee of the company but was associated with a distributor network.









According to sources, all dues related to his role which includes PF, ESI and salary have already been cleared as per the agreed terms.

The video also highlights a broader reality. The individual himself mentions limited qualifications, pointing to a growing challenge in today’s job market where roles are increasingly skill-driven.