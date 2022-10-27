Singtel Uses Ericsson’s 5G Network Slicing Tech at GPSS 2022

In early October, Singtel, the official network partner of Grand Prix Season Singapore 2022 (GPSS 2022), operated seamless 5G experiences and festivities along the Marina Bay Street Circuit by utilising Ericsson's (NASDAQ: ERIC) 5G edge connectivity lopping with Dynamic Radio Resource Partitioning (RRP) technology. In order to enable end-to-end network slicing in a running 5G Standalone network, Singtel is the first communications service provider in the world to deploy Ericsson's Dynamic Radio Resource Partitioning functionality.

Singtel Declared That It Has Secured Above 95% National 5G Standalone Connectivity

A dedicated slice of Ericsson's network was set aside for users of Sports Plus on Singtel's CAST app store using the company's end-to-end network slicing solution, which also incorporated cloud-native features. As a result, users may watch the action of the high-speed race in real-time from any location. Due to the program being given a fixed amount of capacity, the connection was able to broadcast live video even in crowded places along the Marina Bay Street Circuit. Three years ahead of the regulator's target, Singtel stated in July that it had completed more than 95% of the country's 5G Standalone connectivity.

The company is pleased to have been the official network partner of the GPSS, offering race fans and guests of the different GPSS-related activities the superior characteristics of Singapore's most potent 5G network, said Mark Chong, Group Chief Technology Officer of Singtel. They were able to give F1 spectators a better watching experience of the action on the track with the help of the world's first end-to-end network slicing application to our CAST app and improve the experience of 5G race-related activations held all over the island.

A number of Ericsson technologies combined to give a full end-to-end network slice on 5G sites surrounding the F1 race, according to Martin Wiktorin, Head of Ericsson Singapore: The rapid and efficient delivery of services as well as high-quality user experience provided by Singtel CAST. The premium slice that Singtel CAST users were given allowed them to stream the whole race without interruption, even in crowded spots along the F1 course. This year's Singapore Grand Prix attracted over 302,000 spectators.

Real-time computing, data storage, data analytics, and AI services are made possible at the edge by Singtel's high-speed, low-latency 5G network with these capabilities. One of the essential components of 5G deployments is network slicing. Around the world, Ericsson is actively involved in 5G network slicing projects for RAN, core networks, and orchestration.