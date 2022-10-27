OnePlus 11 Specifications and Features Leaked

The OnePlus 11 will supposedly replace the OnePlus 10 Pro. According to a Chinese tipster, the unreleased iQoo 11 and other smartphones will be competitors for the future smartphone in the market. The iQoo 11 is rumoured to have a flat 2K display, while the OnePlus 11 is supposed to have a curved display with 2K resolution. Both smartphones are anticipated to include a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP main sensor as its focal point. They are rumoured to have a 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W rapid charging.

OnePlus 11 Specification and Features (Rumoured)

A 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED screen has been rumoured for the OnePlus 11. According to rumours, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC will power the OnePlus 10 Pro's replacement. Both an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and a 16GB RAM + 256GB storage combination may be available at launch.

The OnePlus 11 could, in accordance with the tipster, have a curved display with 2K resolution. A 50MP primary sensor, a 48MP secondary sensor, and a 32MP sensor are rumoured to be the three back cameras on the smartphone. A battery that can support 100W rapid charging and has a capacity of 5,000mAh may power the device.

iQoo 11 Specification and Features (Rumoured)

Earlier rumours said the iQoo 11 would have an E6 AMOLED display measuring 6.78 inches. Up to 144Hz refresh rate on the display is supported. The SoC inside can be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. There will likely be three storage configurations available for the smartphone, including 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB, and two RAM options at launch: 8GB and 12GB.

A flexible dimming screen with 2K resolution might be available for the iQoo 11. The smartphone may include three rear cameras, with the 50MP primary sensor serving as the focal point. There may also be a 13MP secondary camera and a 12MP sensor. The battery within the gadget might be 5,000mAh big and enable 100W fast charging, similar to the OnePlus 11.