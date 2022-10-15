Singtel Chooses Ericsson to Get New 5G Radios

The Ericsson AIR 3268, Singapore's cleanest radio cell, has been deployed by Singtel to its 5G network, the company stated today. This contributes to Singtel's continued sustainability and reducing emissions efforts in support of its goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050 and prepares the way for the deployment of additional similar radio cells around the nation to increase its overall 5G service.

It Is Anticipated That the AIR 3268 Radio Will Use Up to 18% Less Power

In order to speed up the deployment of the 5G mid-band spectrum, expand production, coverage, and connectivity speeds, and improve customer user experience, the AIR 3268 is built to deliver real-time channel estimation and ultra-precise beamforming, or the elimination of unwanted noise interferences. The Air 3268 radio is anticipated to save up to 18% more energy and weigh around 40% less than past generations of 5G transmitters, according to the Asian carrier. Moreover, while maintaining the same network capacity, it makes a 5G site 76% lighter than a 4G site, which normally requires numerous radios.

They are constantly exploring for methods to create Singapore's greenest 5G network while further decreasing our carbon impact, according to Anna Yip, CEO of the telco's consumer division. While they continue to provide consumers and businesses with the finest network quality and user experience possible through their 5G products and services, they strive to create a better, more prosperous future by incorporating energy-efficient technologies into their operations and facilities. Even end users will be able to preserve energy on their mobile devices through an enhanced network, adding them to the movement of creating a better future together, the executive added.

The deployment of their energy-efficient Air 3268 radio as a component of Singtel's 5G network is a significant step in their larger strategic framework, which is centred on breaking the energy curve by turning on energy-saving software, building 5G with precision, and operating the gaining strength intelligently. This would help to control the growth of mobile traffic while consuming less energy, according to Martin Wiktorin, president of Ericsson Singapore and the Philippines.

Compared to any previous wireless communications era, Singtel 5G is more environmentally friendly and offers faster data transmission rates. It operates on a large spectrum of 100 MHz, which gives each cell the same amount of capacity as four Singtel 4G bands put together. More than 1,300 outdoor sites and more than 400 buildings are currently covered by Singtel's 5G SA network throughout Singapore. Singtel stated that its 5G SA network would go live across the nation in May 2021. The carrier launched the 5G SA network, which utilises the 3.5 GHz frequency, in collaboration with the Korean business Samsung.

Swedish company Ericsson said in September of last year that its cloud-native, dual-mode 5G Core network solutions and 5G radio access equipment were supporting Singtel's 5G SA system.