Pixel 7 Pro Display is Draining Battery

The Pixel 7 Pro's display negatively affects its overall battery life, claims XDA Developers. They discovered when testing the device that as the brightness is increased to its maximum, the display uses a lot of electricity. After just fifteen minutes of screen time, it was discovered that the battery life of the phone had decreased by 10%.

The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro were just released by Google in all markets, and it appears that they are doing pretty well this year. The devices have some significant software, camera, and display enhancements. With the new Pixel devices, the search giant also promised better battery life, but a recent report suggests otherwise. It appears that the Pixel 7 Pro's display consumes an excessive amount of power.

Pixel 7 Pro’s Display Consumes Battery

The most power-hungry part of your smartphone is usually the display, if not the only one. However, manufacturers have put a lot of effort into making panels as efficient as possible over the years.

The Pixel 7 Pro's display negatively affects its overall battery life, claims XDA Developers. They discovered when testing the device that as the brightness is increased to its maximum, the display uses a lot of electricity. After just fifteen minutes of screen time, it was discovered that the battery life of the phone had decreased by 10%. According to the research, the Pixel 7 Pro consumes between 3.5 and 4 Watts at 600 nits of brightness. However, it increases to a whopping 6W at the maximum brightness of 1500 nits, which causes a significant battery drain.

It is important to note that indoor use and low brightness will probably not result in such battery depletion, and users may only become aware of it while using the device at higher brightness for an extended period of time. If it is a software problem, Google can quickly solve it with an update. If the issue is with the hardware of the gadget, it will not be feasible to increase the efficiency of the panel.

When compared to the Pixel 6 Pro, which consumed about 2.9W at 600 nits and 4W at 800 nits, this represents an improvement. Comparing the results to Samsung's most recent devices, they are likewise significantly higher. Just 2W and 4W, respectively, were produced by the Galaxy S22 Plus at 600 and 1,000 nits.

