How to Recharge Your Vodafone Idea Prepaid Number Through SMS or Missed Call

Highlights Vodafone Idea launches SMS and Missed Call recharge facility

The new procedures can be availed by only prepaid subscribers

Vodafone Idea is also allowing prepaid subscribers to recharge at ATMs

Telecom operators in the country have already provided benefits worth Rs 600 crore to prepaid subscribers so that they can stay connected during the lockdown period. Since the entire country is under lockdown, the stores of telecom operators are completely shut down due to which the subscribers are relying on digital platforms to recharge online. However, it is believed that a large number of 2G subscribers are still facing issues to recharge. For such users, Vodafone Idea and other telcos have introduced ATM recharge facility, wherein users can head to an ATM to get their prepaid number recharged with ease. Additionally, Vodafone Idea is also helping its 2G customers using feature phones to access Quick Recharge through SMS and Missed Call. Continue reading on how to recharge your Vodafone or Idea prepaid mobile number through SMS or missed call method.

Procedure to Quick Recharge Vodafone Idea Number Through SMS

Firstly, do make a note that the SMS recharge facility can be availed only via SBI, ICICI, Axis, Kotak and Induslnd Banks. For the ATM recharge facility, the company has partnered with nine different banks, however, the SMS recharge facility is available only with five banks at the moment. And every bank has a different SMS text format to avail the recharge.

Starting with SBI Bank, send an SMS as follows to 9223440000

SMS Format: Stopup<space>Userid<space>MPIN<space>VODAFONE/IDEA<space>10 digit Mob No<space>Amount

ICICI Bank: SMS to 9222208888;

SMS Format: MTOPUP<space>IDEA/VODAFONE<space>10 digit Mob No<space>Amount<space>Last 6 digits of Bank Acc

Axis Bank: SMS to 9717000002 / 5676782

SMS Format: MOBILE<space>10 digit Mob No<space>Idea/Vodafone<space>Amount<space>Last 6 digits of Bank Acc

Kotak Bank: SMS to 9971056767 / 5676788

SMS Format: REC<space>10 digit Mob No<space> VODAFONE/IDEA<space>Amount<space>Last 4 digits of Bank Acc

IndusInd Bank: SMS to 9212299955

SMS Format: MOB<space>10 digit Mob No<space> VODAFONE/IDEA<space>Amount<space>Last 4 digits of Debit card

How to Recharge Vodafone Idea Number Through SMS and Missed Call

Vodafone Idea prepaid users can also avail Quick Recharge via SMS and Missed Call facility. For example, HDFC Bank customers will have to SMS and Call to 7308080808 to avail the recharge. The full procedure is as follows:

Step 1: ACT<space> VODAFONE/IDEA<space>Last 5 digits of Bank Acc

Step 2: FAV<space>98XXXXXXXX<space>Amount

Step 3: Give a missed call to 7308080808

The facility is already live and can be used by customers using their registered mobile numbers across all the circles. As an additional convenience factor, Vodafone prepaid customers can now recharge at Idea retail outlets and Idea customers can avail recharge at Vodafone retail outlets.