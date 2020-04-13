PUBG Mobile ‘Cold Front Survival’ Mode Arriving on April 16

Highlights PUBG Mobile will be getting Cold Front Survival mode on April 16

The new mode will be available in Vikendi map

Players will have to survive extreme cold weather

PUBG Mobile will be getting a new ‘Cold Front Survival‘ mode on April 16. For the unaware, this is the same Extreme Cold mode which was rumoured to arrive with Season 12 update last month. However, Tencent Games is renaming the mode as ‘Cold Front Survival’ and it will be available to all PUBG Mobile users starting April 16. As the name of the mode itself suggests, players will have to survive the extreme cold weather in the Vikendi map. And the players who survive will get the Chicken Dinner. For now, rumours suggest that the mode will be available only in Vikendi map, but some reports also say that Erangel map will get this mode as well.

How to Survive in Cold Front Survival Mode?

Players will have to survive the extreme cold weather to get the Chicken Dinner in Cold Front Survival mode. In this mode, players will have to collect woods and chicken to make use of them during the snowstorm. The woods can be fired and the players will have to eat the chicken when snowstorm begins. In between, they will have to kill the opponents to secure their loot as well.

Additionally, there will be Drones as well. With the help of Drones, players can spot the animals (to make them chicken) and also players to stay away from them or to kill them with ease. All the other basic stuff like weapons, throwables and vehicles remain the same. To get the Chicken Dinner, players will have to survive the snowstorm multiple times and also kill the players. That said, these are the initial details which we obtained from the beta version of PUBG Mobile, and the final version of the mode might differ.

As mentioned, the Cold Front Survival mode will be available on April 16 to all the PUBG Mobile players. We might see a small update coming our way which will bring the new mode.