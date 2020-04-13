JioFiber Combo Plan at Rs 199 With 1TB Data Also Serves as an Add-On for Users

Highlights Reliance Jio is offering a Combo plan priced at Rs 199

The Rs 199 Combo plan comes with 1TB data and unlimited calling benefit

Reliance Jio is also ramping up JioFiber connectivity in Delhi NCR region

JioFiber failed to create a brand name for itself in the industry because of sub-par broadband plans. Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio is always known for bringing affordable and innovative offerings to the customers: Be it Jio 4G plans or affordable JioPhone, the telco has managed to stay on top of its game. But with JioFiber, the company failed to appeal the masses. There’s no doubt that JioFiber is amongst the broadband operators to provide 100 Mbps plan at just Rs 699, the FUP limit on the plans is something which users did not like the most. Nevertheless, JioFiber is now offering Double Data benefit on all its broadband plans due to lockdown. There’s a JioFiber Combo plan priced at Rs 199 that ships with 1TB of data for a period of seven days. Reliance Jio is marketing the plan as a combo plan, but it also serves the purpose of an add-on because of the data benefit it offers to the users.

JioFiber Combo Plan Comes With One Week Validity and 1TB High-Speed Data

A lot of users are now aware of the JioFiber Combo plan that’s priced at Rs 199 (excluding GST). The price of the plan including GST becomes Rs 234.82 and it ships with benefits of 100 Mbps speeds up to 1TB or 1000GB data, after which the speeds will be reduced to 1 Mbps. Users also get unlimited data benefit at 1 Mbps speeds and unlimited voice calling with JioFiber’s landline service.

The JioFiber Rs 199 Combo plan can be used on top of any other JioFiber plan. It can also be chosen as a standalone plan by the existing JioFiber customers. If a customer chooses the same Combo plan for one month, then the overall charges will come around Rs 1,100 (including GST) with 4.5TB data benefit. The JioFiber Combo plan for one month is better than the JioFiber Rs 699 broadband plan that offers 100 Mbps speeds up to 200GB.

Reliance Jio Increases JioFiber Broadband Connectivity

In other news, Reliance Jio is also said to be increasing the JioFiber broadband connectivity in Delhi NCR region to support the increased data usage during the lockdown period. An ET Telecom report highlighted that the company is ramping up the connectivity in the capital city so that the customers will not face any disruptions. With the lockdown likely to be extended till April 30, JioFiber has a good chance of increasing its overall subscriber base.

Already, Reliance Jio has started providing Double Data benefit on all the plans alongside shipping a basic 10 Mbps plan to all the users at no extra cost. JioFiber subscriber base stood at 0.86 million at the end of 2019 and it will be interesting to see whether the lockdown in India is helping the Internet Service Provider (ISP) or not.