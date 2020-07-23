Honor 9A and Honor 9S to be Sold via Amazon and Flipkart in India

Honor 9A and Honor 9S will feature Magic UI 3.0 which is based on Android 10

July 23rd, 2020
    Honor is gearing up to launch two new affordable smartphones in the Indian market. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has teamed up with e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart for the sale of Honor 9A and Honor 9S respectively. Honor has also marked that both the smartphones will be the most affordable offerings by the company to grab the price-sensitive buyers in India. Both Honor 9A and Honor 9S will also come with AppGallery and flagship UI interface, which is the Magic UI. The sale date of both smartphones has not been announced. However, Amazon listing page indicates that Honor 9A will be launched in the Indian market on July 31.

    Honor 9A: Specifications, Features and Price

    Honor has not revealed the price of the upcoming affordable smartphone Honor 9A. However, the company has officially stated that the Honor 9A will be sold Via Amazon in India. The teaser page by Amazon further indicates that the device will be launched on July 31. Also, the leading E-commerce giant is teasing the smartphone as one of its prime day launches which further indicates that the sale of the smartphone might start from August 6, 2020. Since Honor 9A has been already launched in the Chinese market, some of the specifications and features of the device are available on the internet. Honor has also marked that the smartphone will feature AppGallery and Magic UI 3.1, which will be based on Android 10. The company has also stated that Honor 9A will be available in two different colour options which are Midnight Black and Phantom Blue variants in India.

    Honor 9S will be Sold via Flipkart in India

    Honor has teamed up with Amazon and Flipkart to offer Honor 9A and Honor 9S smartphones to customers. Honor 9S will be exclusively sold via Flipkart in India. The smartphone will also feature Magic UI 3.1, which will be based on Android 10. Also, the device will be pre-installed with AppGallery. As of pricing, no official information has been released regarding the price and sale date of Honor 9S in India.

