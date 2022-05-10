Google I/O 2022 – Announcements That Users Can Expect

Google I/O 2022 is almost here and it will be very exciting to see what Google has in store for us. Nothing has been officially revealed by the company, however, there are plenty of rumours and specifications in the market. Google I/O 2022 is scheduled for May 11 and May 12. It is known that Google I/O will majorly focus on developer-rated news and advancements. Although, we can expect a number of good announcements for the consumers as well. Let’s take a look at a list of significantly dependable rumours as to what we can expect from Google I/O 2022.

Android 13

Android 13 is definitely going to be one of the major announcements that we could witness at Google I/O 2022. The first developer preview was released in February and the first Beta version was rolled out on Pixel devices on April 26. A number of features that will arrive with Android 13 are known already such as Photo Picker, Quick Settings Tile, Material You Design, Optimized experience for tablets, foldable, and Chromebooks, smart home control, MIDI 2.0 support and more.

Google Pixel 6a

Even though the company is not known for introducing its a-series smartphones at Google I/O, recent speculations have hinted otherwise. A known tipster has stated that the Google Pixel 6a might be announced during the Google I/O 2022, however, will be made available for sale only in July. The phone is said to possibly come with a Google Tensor processor and a nearly identical design language compared to the Google Pixel 6 series.

Google Pixel Watch

Another consumer electronic product that could be announced at the Google I/O 2022 is the Google Pixel Watch. The wearable is expected to be launched somewhere in the price segment of $ 300 – $ 400. It is also rumoured that the device will be launched in two different sizes and four colour options.

A New Nest Hub

Google already has its Nest Hub (2nd Gen) and Nest Hub Max which are actually pretty good display devices. However, recent rumours suggest that Google is coming up with something else that is sure to catch your attention. The company is apparently working on a new generation Nest Hub which will have a key feature – a detachable display. Not much is known about this device as of now.