Top 300 Mbps Broadband Plans Available Right Now

When it comes to high-speed broadband plans, a lot of internet service providers offer a variety of plans. Although you can get plans up to 1 Gbps which are quite expensive, 300 Mbps plans offered by the operators not only provide ample speed but are also comparatively reasonable. These plans provide seamless high-speed connection across multiple devices at once and allow you to work online, stream content, have a gaming experience and much more. Mentioned in the article are some of the top 300 Mbps broadband plans currently available in the country.

300 Mbps Plan from Jio

JioFiber which is the broadband connection offered by Reliance Jio offers an appealing 300 Mbps plan that comes with amazing additional benefits. The plan offered by JioFiber comes at a price tag of Rs 1,499 per month (30 days) and offers 300 Mbps of internet speed with a FUP data limit of 3.3TB or 3300GB. The plan also offers unlimited calling and an equal upload and download speed set at 300 Mbps.

Jio additionally offers a ton of OTT subscriptions which include access to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and thirteen others. The Amazon Prime Video that comes bundled with this plan has a validity period of one year. It is to be noted that the price of the plan is excluding GST and it will be charged as applicable. Users can access the plans from the official website of Reliance Jio.

Airtel’s 300 Mbps Plan

Airtel offers a 300 Mbps unlimited data plan as well which is called the ‘Professional’ plan. Users can get the Airtel Xstream Fiber connection to access the ‘Professional’ plan which comes with a subscription to Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Wynk Music and Shaw Academy as a part of the ‘Airtel Thanks Benefits’ offered by the ISP along with its broadband plans. The plan offers 300 Mbps of high-speed internet data at a cost of Rs 1,499 for a month as well. The FUP data for the unlimited plan is 3500GB or 3.5TB. The price of the plan is excluding GST and it may be charged as applicable. It is to be kept in mind that this plan is for the city of Delhi and plans may slightly vary across various cities.

300 Mbps Plan Offered by BSNL

One of the major ISPs of the country – the government-owned BSNL provides a 300 Mbps plan which is also the most high-end plan offered by the telco. The plan is called ‘Fibre Ultra’ and comes at a price tag of Rs 1,499 per month too. Users can get access to 300 Mbps of internet speed for the data limit set to 4000GB beyond which the speed of the connection is reduced to 4 Mbps. The plan offers unlimited data download and unlimited local and STD calls. This plan from BSNL also comes with access to free of cost Disney+ Hotstar Premium Pack. In addition to this, the plan offers a special benefit where users can get a 90% discount up to Rs 500 on the first month of rent.

Excitel’s 300 Mbps Plan

Excitel provides broadband connectivity only with 100 Mbps, 200 Mbps or 300 Mbps of internet speed. Thus, the 300 Mbps plan is the most premium plan offered by the company. The 300 Mbps plan from Excitel comes at different price tags as well. Excitel provides users with a 300 Mbps plan for a month at Rs 899. Users can also get the plan for 3 months, 4 months, 6 months, 9 months and 12 months for Rs 752, Rs 636, Rs 600, Rs 533 and Rs 499 respectively. The plans from Excitel are truly unlimited and no FUP data limit is levied.