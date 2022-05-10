iQOO Neo 6 Will Arrive in India with Different Specifications

The Chinese smartphone brand iQOO launched its iQOO Neo 6 smartphone in its domestic market last month in the mid-premium price segment. iQOO Neo 6 happens to be one of the most affordable devices to feature Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset and is also going to arrive in India. The company has also just launched its iQOO Neo 6 SE which will also be launched in India. Now new information has surfaced regarding the launch of the iQOO Neo 6 smartphone. Let’s find out.

According to the known tipster Mukul Sharma, iQOO Neo 6 will be launched in India as the first Neo series handset. Although the tipster has informed that the specifications of the smartphone will be different from the one launched in China. The iQOO Neo 6 in India will be priced somewhere between Rs 30,000 to Rs 35,000. It seems from the price mark that the device will be an affordable flagship and will compete against the smartphones from Realme, Xiaomi and OnePlus.

iQOO Neo 6 Specifications (China)

iQOO Neo 6 was launched in China with a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400x1080pixels. The device comes with support for a 120Hz refresh rate, 360hz touch sampling rate, and 397ppi pixel density. The device also comes with a display chip just as it did in its predecessor – iQOO Neo 5. This dedicated chip makes sure that the screen is producing accurate colours and automatically adjusts to the environment to offer a better experience in low brightness situations.

Powering the device is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. iQOO Neo 6 is backed by a 4,700mAh battery unit with the support of 80W charging. The smartphone runs on Origin OS based on Android 12 out of the box. Additional features on the device include an in-display fingerprint scanner, dual speaker setup, dual linear motor for rich vibration, and noise reduction algorithm.

Talking about the camera module on the device, iQOO Neo 6 features a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64MP main sensor with an f/1.9 aperture. The device also features a 12MP ultra-wide lens along with a 2MP portrait sensor. The smartphone comes with a 16MP selfie snapper at the front. The rear camera offers optical image stabilization (OIS) and 4K 60fps shooting as well.