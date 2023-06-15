GNIDA Launches Data Center Plot Scheme with Potential Investments of Rs 20,000 Crore

The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has introduced a new scheme aimed at allotting 13 plots for data centers, signalling a significant boost to the region's digital infrastructure. The scheme is expected to attract investments worth Rs 20,000 crore, generating approximately Rs 1,000 crore in revenue for GNIDA. Furthermore, it is anticipated that the scheme will create approximately 10,000 employment opportunities in the area.

According to a TNN report, as Greater Noida continues to establish itself as a burgeoning hub for data centers, the launch of this scheme reflects the growing interest from various companies looking to invest in the region. Ritu Maheshwari, the CEO of GNIDA, unveiled the scheme, which offers 13 plots ranging in size from 4,047 sqm to 1.07 lakh sqm. Two of these plots are located in Knowledge Park 5, while the remaining 11 are situated in Sector Techzone.

Read More - NTT and Prestige Group Collaborate to Establish a 100MW Data Center in Bengaluru

Interested parties can access the scheme brochure, containing detailed information, on the Greater Noida Authority website and select bank web portals. Online applications are available through these platforms. Registration for the scheme is open until July 4, with the deadline for processing fee submission set for July 6. Applicants must submit their documents by July 8. The allocation of plots will be conducted through an e-auction process.

Ritu Maheshwari expressed her enthusiasm about the scheme, stating, "Investors have shown great interest in the remarkable infrastructure and connectivity of Greater Noida. They are eager to make substantial investments in the region by acquiring plots through this data center scheme."

This initiative by GNIDA not only highlights the region's potential to become a prominent data center destination but also signifies the authorities' commitment to fostering economic growth and job creation. The influx of significant investments and the expected creation of thousands of job opportunities will not only boost the local economy but also contribute to the overall development and reputation of Greater Noida.