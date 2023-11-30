Globe Expands 5G Network Coverage in Philippines With 716 New Sites



Philippines telecom provider Globe, in an update this week regarding its network coverage, said it has expanded its 5G network to reach more Filipinos. Globe reported that it has added 716 new sites in the first nine months of the year, resulting in the expansion of 5G outdoor coverage to 97.67 percent in the National Capital Region (NCR) and 92.06 percent in the key cities of Visayas and Mindanao.

Connected 5G Devices

According to Globe, this expansion of the 5G network has resulted in coverage connecting 5.2 million 5G devices that were connected to Globe in September 2023.

"With the robust expansion of our 5G network, we are not just enhancing connectivity; we are shaping a future where every Filipino is empowered with global, cutting-edge communication capabilities," said Globe Telecom.

5G Roaming

Additionally, Globe provided an update that its 5G roaming continues to grow, expanding its partnerships to 156 carriers in 82 destinations (countries), up from 72 countries in September. This expansion allows customers to experience 5G services while roaming internationally.

Globe's 5G roaming coverage extends to countries such as Guatemala, South Africa, Nigeria, Kazakhstan, Laos, Seychelles, India, Peru, Aland Islands, Crete, Croatia, and Romania, while inbound roamers visiting the Philippines can also benefit from the company's 5G infrastructure.

Commenting on the capital expenditure (CAPEX), Globe said it invested PHP 54 billion for the first nine months of the year, 91 percent of which was directed towards improving data services.