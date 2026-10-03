Get Ray-Ban Meta Gen 1 for Rs 16825 for Amazon Festive Sale

Amazon is gearing up for its next big festive season sale, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, set to start on October 8, 2026, and just a week away. Amazon has announced major discounts on the Ray-Ban Meta Gen 1 Smart AI Glasses, which launched at an effective price of Rs 32,100 and will now sell for Rs 16,825 after a whopping Rs 15,275 discount in India. This marks the Ray-Ban Meta Gen 1 hitting an all-time low price, with an additional 10% discount using SBI Debit and Credit Cards.

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Key Highlights Ray-Ban Meta Gen 1 AI Smartglasses will be receiving a major discount for the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festive Sale 2026.

Amazon confirmed the discounts on its platform, with an effective selling price of Rs 16825, which is a whopping discount of Rs 15,275, compared to the Rs 32,100 launch price.

Ray-Ban Meta AI Gen 1 Smartphones are available in 8 different shades.

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Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 1) – Specifications and Features

Ray-Ban Meta Gen 1 AI glasses suit both men and women, with a catalog of 8 shades, 32GB of internal storage, and support for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.

With this connectivity feature, Meta’s new Ray-Ban AI glasses support making calls and sending messages without needing to carry your phone.

You can switch from your phone’s camera to the Ray-Ban Meta’s integrated 12MP hands-free Ultra-wide POV Camera, which gives you a whole new view compared to a smartphone.

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The new 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera supports up to 3K Ultra HD video recording.