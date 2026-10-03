Get Ray-Ban Meta Gen 1 for Rs 16825 for Amazon Festive Sale
Ray-Ban and Meta’s new Ray-Ban Meta Gen 1 AI Smartglasses will go on sale at an attractive discount, bringing the price down to just Rs 16,825 for the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festive Sale 2026. They feature a flagship human POV camera, two mics, and ambient-mode speakers. Is it worth upgrading? Here is what we know:
Amazon is gearing up for its next big festive season sale, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, set to start on October 8, 2026, and just a week away. Amazon has announced major discounts on the Ray-Ban Meta Gen 1 Smart AI Glasses, which launched at an effective price of Rs 32,100 and will now sell for Rs 16,825 after a whopping Rs 15,275 discount in India. This marks the Ray-Ban Meta Gen 1 hitting an all-time low price, with an additional 10% discount using SBI Debit and Credit Cards.
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Key Highlights
Ray-Ban Meta Gen 1 AI Smartglasses will be receiving a major discount for the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festive Sale 2026.
Amazon confirmed the discounts on its platform, with an effective selling price of Rs 16825, which is a whopping discount of Rs 15,275, compared to the Rs 32,100 launch price.
Ray-Ban Meta AI Gen 1 Smartphones are available in 8 different shades.
Should You Consider Buying Ray-Ban Meta Gen 1 in 2026?
Ray-Ban Meta Gen 1 is among the first AI smartglasses, which offer solid specs for the price, and for this huge discount, getting such premium-built AI smartglasses is very rare, so if you are looking for cool, techy AI smartglasses, then going with these Ray-Ban Meta Gen 1 AI glasses is the right choice.
You can also get an additional 10% discount when you pay with a credit or debit card.
Alongside Ray-Ban’s new Meta Gen 1 AI glasses, Amazon is also offering discounts on other products across its range, including smartphones, electronic devices, and more.
So if you are looking for an upgrade, Amazon has you covered with attractive deals in its Great Indian Festive Sale 2026.
Image Credits: carlitosLyon, SMA Sithick
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FAQs
What is the price of Ray-Ban Meta Gen 1 during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026?
The Ray-Ban Meta Gen 1 smart glasses are listed at an effective price of Rs 16,825, compared with the reported launch price of Rs 32,100.
How much discount is Amazon offering on Ray-Ban Meta Gen 1?
Amazon is offering a discount of Rs 15,275, plus an additional 10% discount on eligible SBI debit and credit card transactions, subject to the offer's terms.
When does the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 start?
The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 begins on October 8, 2026.
Does Ray-Ban Meta Gen 1 support Meta AI?
Yes. The glasses provide access to Meta AI, activated by the voice command “Hey Meta.” Features may vary by region and software version.
Is Ray-Ban Meta Gen 1 worth buying during the Amazon sale?
At an effective price of Rs 16,825, buyers looking for camera-equipped smart glasses with audio and AI features may find this appealing. Before buying, check the seller, warranty, return policy, and final price.