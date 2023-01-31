Frontier Launches Network-Wide 5 Gbps Fiber Internet Service

US telco Frontier Communications has announced the launch of a new symmetrical 5 Gbps Service. With this service launch, Frontier became the first and only major internet provider with network-wide Fiber 5 Gbps service. Frontier offers fixed broadband connectivity to consumers and businesses in 25 states and is building digital infrastructure across the country.

Frontier Network Wide 5 Gbps Service

Frontier is the first major ISP to deliver a network-wide 5 Gbps fiber internet service to build Gigabit America. Frontier says 5 Gbps internet has 125x faster upload speeds, 5x faster download speeds and 2.5x less latency than cable. The telco is setting a new standard by launching its 5 Gig fiber internet service, which will be available to customers in all its fiber markets at once. This marks a significant upgrade from its 2 Gig service, which was launched less than a year ago, and eliminates phased rollouts.

"We set a standard with network-wide 2 Gig internet last year, and now we've done it again," said John Harrobin, Frontier's Executive Vice President of Consumer.

"Our 5 Gig offer meets the growing demand for multi-gig speeds and delivers the 'un-cable' experience by making the fastest upload and download speeds available throughout our fiber network."

What Customers get from Frontier 5 Gig:

5 Gbps fiber internet service enables customers to run multiple connected devices at their fastest possible speeds.

Symmetrical download and upload speeds at up to 5 Gbps

125x faster upload speed than cable

6 seconds to download (1GB)

<36 seconds to download 22 GB

<2 minutes to download a 100-minute 8K movie (67 GB)

99.9% network reliability

Frontier 5 Gig Service Plan

The 5 Gbps service plan starts at USD 154.99 a month with autopay and includes uncapped data, a Wi-Fi router (TP-Link AXE300 router), free installation and premium tech support.

With Frontier's customer-friendly pricing, customers pay the advertised monthly rate without any hidden fees for Wi-Fi or routers. Plus, there are no data caps or overage charges, allowing unlimited internet usage.