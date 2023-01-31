Frontier Launches Network-Wide 5 Gbps Fiber Internet Service

2023-01-31

Frontier became the first and only major internet provider with network-wide Fiber Symmetrical 5 Gbps service. Frontier offers fixed broadband connectivity to consumers and businesses in 25 states and is building digital infrastructure across the country.

Highlights

  • Frontier is the first major ISP to deliver a network-wide 5 Gbps fiber internet service.
  • Symmetrical download and upload speeds at up to 5 Gbps.
  • The 5 Gbps service plan starts at USD 154.99 a month.

Frontier Launches Network-Wide 5Gbps Fiber Internet Service

US telco Frontier Communications has announced the launch of a new symmetrical 5 Gbps Service. With this service launch, Frontier became the first and only major internet provider with network-wide Fiber 5 Gbps service. Frontier offers fixed broadband connectivity to consumers and businesses in 25 states and is building digital infrastructure across the country.

Frontier Network Wide 5 Gbps Service

Frontier is the first major ISP to deliver a network-wide 5 Gbps fiber internet service to build Gigabit America. Frontier says 5 Gbps internet has 125x faster upload speeds, 5x faster download speeds and 2.5x less latency than cable. The telco is setting a new standard by launching its 5 Gig fiber internet service, which will be available to customers in all its fiber markets at once. This marks a significant upgrade from its 2 Gig service, which was launched less than a year ago, and eliminates phased rollouts.

Also Read: Comcast Expands Its Fiber Network in Plainfield

"We set a standard with network-wide 2 Gig internet last year, and now we've done it again," said John Harrobin, Frontier's Executive Vice President of Consumer.

"Our 5 Gig offer meets the growing demand for multi-gig speeds and delivers the 'un-cable' experience by making the fastest upload and download speeds available throughout our fiber network."

What Customers get from Frontier 5 Gig:

5 Gbps fiber internet service enables customers to run multiple connected devices at their fastest possible speeds.

  • Symmetrical download and upload speeds at up to 5 Gbps
  • 125x faster upload speed than cable
  • 6 seconds to download (1GB)
  • <36 seconds to download 22 GB
  • <2 minutes to download a 100-minute 8K movie (67 GB)
  • 99.9% network reliability

Also Read: Spectrum Enterprise 100 Gbps Service Now Available Nationwide

Frontier 5 Gig Service Plan

The 5 Gbps service plan starts at USD 154.99 a month with autopay and includes uncapped data, a Wi-Fi router (TP-Link AXE300 router), free installation and premium tech support.

With Frontier's customer-friendly pricing, customers pay the advertised monthly rate without any hidden fees for Wi-Fi or routers. Plus, there are no data caps or overage charges, allowing unlimited internet usage.

Videos

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

