The information comes from renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who provided information on the future foldable iPad, which is expected to debut in 2025. He claims that there is also a slight possibility that the Cupertino-based giant might release this device next year. Kuo also discussed Anjie Technology, which could soon become a part of Apple's supply chain. It is said that this business will gain from the innovative design of the foldable iPad.

Primarily, this is in regard to its built-in kickstand. The analyst also mentioned that people with direct knowledge of the situation had heard rumours that the kickstand might be made of carbon fiber. In other words, Apple is definitely aiming to make the foldable iPad lighter while maintaining its toughness and endurance. In addition, Kuo discussed iPad shipments and predicted a decline in 2023 because there might not be any new iPads in the next nine to twelve months.

The analyst predicts that the next iPad mini update will begin mass production sometime in the first quarter of next year. Therefore, he anticipates a 10 to 15% reduction in iPad shipments this year. It would be the first-ever foldable tablet from Apple and should cost quite a lot.