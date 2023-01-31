Nothing Phone (2), What will be Different This Time

Nothing is planning to launch a new smartphone this year in the global market. The Nothing Phone (2) would be the successor of Phone (1). Nothing Phone (2) would not be released in India first. Instead, the company would look at the United States (US) market as a priority this time. Nothing didn't launch the Phone (1) in the US at all. The company was still figuring out its operations, and now it is ready to move into the US market, said Carl Pei, co-founder of Nothing.

Pei told Inverse (via IndiaToday) that in 2023, the US market will be a priority for Nothing. Pei, who is a fan of the iPhone, is now going to compete on the home turf of Apple.

What Does Nothing Want to Do with Smartphones

Pei had earlier said that they are not looking to launch a series of smartphones at short intervals just to get a larger market share. Instead, Nothing wants to improve the overall experience of Phone (1) users by working on the software that the device is using. Nothing Phone (1) is set to get the Android 13 update in the near future. The open beta rollout has already started, and many users who have experienced it have only positive things to say about it.

Nothing Phone (1) comes with a unique glyph interface with a lighting system at the back. Nothing wants to make the glyph interface as functional as possible for the customers to aid them in their daily life. Nothing Phone (1) was widely appreciated for its unique design and approach when it was first unveiled. However, there were also many who questioned whether or not it looked too similar to the iPhone.

It would be interesting to see if there's any major change in the design language of the Nothing Phone (2).