OnePlus 11R: What You Should Know

OnePlus 11R is the smartphone that will get a lot of people excited in the coming days. Ahead of the launch, OnePlus has confirmed some of the key specifications of the smartphone. The device will be unveiled in India on February 7, 2023, at the Cloud 11 launch event in New Delhi. Along with the OnePlus 11R, OnePlus will also unveil the OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, and OnePlus Keyboard. Amongst the two new smartphones, OnePlus 11R would be on the more affordable scale, and it could be a hot pick for consumers in 2023 because of its specifications. So what has OnePlus already confirmed about the smartphone? Let's find out.

OnePlus 11R 5G Confirmed Specifications

OnePlus 11R 5G is confirmed to sport the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ chipset, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM. There would also be a large display with support for 120Hz refresh rate with ADFR 2.0. The smartphone is confirmed to pack a 5000mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging, which would charge the smartphone from 0%-100% in just 25 minutes.

"The OnePlus 11R 5G is a performance flagship that brings our innovative technologies and improved fast and smooth experience to a wider audience with a competitive price," said Pete Lau, Founder of OnePlus.

Will OnePlus 11R 5G be Good with Handling Heat?

The OnePlus 11R could be good with heat management as it would come with a cutting-edge 3D cooling system, covering a surface area 63.8% larger than the OnePlus 10 Pro’s vapor chamber. OnePlus said that the OnePlus 11R 5G uses materials that can store heat instantly and release it slowly. To ensure that consumers get a decent gaming experience as well, the OnePlus 11R 5G comes with the latest innovations in the HyperBoost Gaming Engine, such as the General Performance Adapter (GPA) Frame Stabilizer 4.0.