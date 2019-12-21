Exclusive: Reliance Jio VoWi-Fi Service Goes Live in 3 Circles, Takes on Airtel Wi-Fi Calling

Highlights Jio VoWi-Fi is now available to all customers in three circles

The compatibility devices list is yet to be revealed

Reliance Jio will soon officially announce the service in India

The battle between Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel is back on track again, but this time, both the telcos are going against each other in the VoWi-Fi service rollout department. Just a couple of weeks ago, Bharti Airtel became the first telco in India to offer VoWi-Fi service to the customers and Reliance Jio very soon followed it. While Reliance Jio its yet to make an official announcement regarding the rollout VoWi-Fi service, we have some information to share. According to our sources, Reliance Jio has rolled out VoWi-Fi service to all the users in three telecom circles- Kerala, Maharashtra and Kolkata. In contrast, Airtel announced VoWi-Fi or Wi-Fi Calling service in Delhi NCR, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Mumbai and Kolkata circles. As for the compatible devices, Jio VoWi-Fi is said to work on any VoWi-Fi enabled device, but we don’ t have the entire list right now.

Jio VoWi-Fi Goes Live in 3 Circles and it Works on Any ISP

Reliance Jio entered the Indian market by introducing VoLTE or Voice over LTE technology to the Indian consumers. However, when it comes to VoWi-Fi department, the company fell short by a small margin as Airtel managed to launch its Wi-Fi Calling service commercially. As mentioned above, Reliance Jio still didn’t make an official announcement regarding the launch of VoWi-Fi in the country, but several Jio customers are noticing the availability of Jio Wi-Fi on their smartphones.

Reliance Jio has started offering VoWi-Fi service in three telecom circles- Kerala, Maharashtra and Kolkata, and the best part is the service works on any broadband operator. For instance, Airtel Wi-Fi Calling initically required Airtel Broadband to work, however, it now works on any ISP, as we reported yesterday.

As for the Jio VoWi-Fi supported devices, we can say that all the VoWi-Fi enabled devices have support for the service. We can firmly confirm that the Apple iPhones running iOS 13.3 and above have the support, alongside a plethora of Samsung devices like Galaxy M30s, Galaxy M30, Galaxy M20 and so on. If Apple smartphone owners in the said three circles unable to spot Jio Wi-Fi symbol, then wait for a carrier update to arrive on your smartphone in the coming days. In short, we can say all the Airtel Wi-Fi Calling compatible devices will have support for Jio Wi-Fi. So smartphone owners of OnePlus 7T, 7T Pro, OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 and so on will be able to use Jio Wi-Fi service on their smartphone. Do let us know in the comments section below regarding the availability of Jio VoWi-Fi service on your smartphone.

Reliance Jio Testing VoWi-Fi Service in Other Circles as Well

Bharti Airtel launched its Wi-Fi Calling service in Delhi NCR first followed by four more circles yesterday. In a similar manner, Jio Wi-Fi will also go official in more circles in the coming days. The company has spotted testing VoWi-Fi service in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana and Delhi NCR circles. In Delhi NCR, Apple iPhone users are noticing the service availability, as we have reported last week. In Hyderabad as well, we were able to latch onto Jio Wi-Fi network on a Redmi K20 Pro during late night hours and it could be part of the company testing the service.

We are not sure when Reliance Jio will make an official announcement regarding its VoWi-Fi service availability, but the service is already available to the users.