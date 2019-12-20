VIDEO: Airtel VoWiFi Users Can Now Make Calls from Any WiFi Network, See How to Setup

Airtel VoWiFi is the latest feature from Bharti Airtel to its subscribers which the customers can use to make call over WiFi network even when they do not have access to cellular connectivity. However, until now the Airtel VoWiFi was only available for Airtel WiFi connections. But, now the Airtel VoWiFi feature is working for subscribers with any WiFi connection. Also, Airtel has updated the list of mobile phones which are eligible for Airtel VoWiFi. Watch this video to see how you can setup Airtel VoWiFi on your Android or iPhone easily to make WiFi calls.

In this video we have featured our expert Girish for their insightful comment.

