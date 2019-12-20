VIDEO: Airtel VoWiFi Users Can Now Make Calls from Any WiFi Network, See How to Setup

By December 20th, 2019 AT 8:35 PM
    Airtel VoWiFi is the latest feature from Bharti Airtel to its subscribers which the customers can use to make call over WiFi network even when they do not have access to cellular connectivity. However, until now the Airtel VoWiFi was only available for Airtel WiFi connections. But, now the Airtel VoWiFi feature is working for subscribers with any WiFi connection. Also, Airtel has updated the list of mobile phones which are eligible for Airtel VoWiFi. Watch this video to see how you can setup Airtel VoWiFi on your Android or iPhone easily to make WiFi calls.

    In this video we have featured our expert Girish for their insightful comment.

    Reported By: Reporter

    Arpit spends his day closely following the telecom and tech industry. A music connoisseur and a night owl, he also takes a deep interest in the Indian technology start-up scene and spends rest of his time spilling poetry and stories on paper.

