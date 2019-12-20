Airtel Xstream Fibre and ACT Fibernet Offer Broadband Plans With Bundled Netflix Benefit

Many broadband plans from Bharti Airtel and ACT Fibernet come with Netflix benefit which will help the subscribers save on their subscription

By December 20th, 2019 AT 7:46 PM
    The broadband offerings in India have grown competitive over time. All the popular broadband players and ISPs have increasingly made their plans more attractive for the subscribers seeing the competition rise in the broadband sector. As a result, all the broadband subscribers in India are getting to enjoy benefits which they did not previously see with their broadband plans. On the other hand, India currently seems to be riding an OTT wave, with Over-the-top video streaming applications making their way to almost every phone in India. Some of the most popular additions in these include Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, Hotstar and more. But, if there is one another OTT app which everyone wants to have access to is Netflix. The only hurdle with Netflix, however, is that it costs a lot more than what the other subscription services cost. But, luckily with the increasingly attractive broadband plans in India, there are a couple of options out there for the subscribers with which, they will be able to enjoy Netflix subscription either for free or for a massive discount.

    airtel-broadband-act-fibernet-netflix

     

    Bharti Airtel Broadband Plans With Netflix Subscription

    The first set of plans under which the subscribers will enjoy totally free Netflix subscription comes from Bharti Airtel. It is worth noting that Bharti Airtel is offering its broadband plans under the Airtel Xstream Fibre banner. The Airtel Xstream Fibre broadband plans start at Rs 799, but the plans which come with Netflix benefit start at Rs 999. This plan by Airtel offers 300GB data per month to the subscribers with up to 200 Mbps speed. As for the Netflix subscription, the subscribers will get free three months of Netflix subscription. Along with this, the customers also get a full year of Amazon Prime, ZEE5 and Airtel Xstream subscription as well, which is an added advantage for the users.

    Airtel Xstream Fibre has also got plans of users which come for Rs 1,499 and Rs 3,999 respectively. These plans offer 500GB data with 300 Mbps speed and unlimited data (3.3TB) with 1 Gbps respectively. The Netflix benefit with these plans also remains the same.

    Netflix Benefit With ACT Fibernet Plans

    Next operator which is providing the Netflix benefit to the subscribers is ACT Fibernet. Now, it is worth noting that in the case of ACT Fibernet, the subscribers will not get fully free Netflix subscription. But, instead, they will get a Cashback on their Netflix subscription, which will help them avail a subscription to the OTT service for a cheaper rental. Based on the plans that you opt for, the Cashback on your Netflix subscription will differ, and you will have to pay your Netflix bill through ACT Fibernet, along with your broadband.

    For example, in the case of ACT Blaze plan, which comes for Rs 1,059 and offers 100 Mbps speed, the subscribers enjoy Rs 50 cashback. Further on, the ACT Storm plan of Rs 1,159 offers Rs 50 Cashback as well. The ACT Lightning plan of Rs 1,399 with 200 Mbps speed offers a Cashback on Netflix of Rs 100, the ACT Incredible plan of Rs 1,999 offers internet speed of 250 Mbps and ships Cashback of Rs 150. Lastly, the most attractive Cashback will be on the ACT Giga plan, which will offer a Cashback of Rs 500.

