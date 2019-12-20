LG G8X ThinQ Challenges Galaxy Fold With One Third of Price Tag and Dual Screen

LG has launched a new premium device in India which it had first showcased in IFA 2019, and it is the LG G8X ThinQ

    Highlights
    • The phone comes with dual screens out of which one is detachable
    • Under the hood, the device packs the Snapdragon 855 SoC
    • The device is priced at Rs 49,999

    If we are talking about the forefront of technology across the world, and about the tycoons which are changing the scene of the smartphone industry, there are a couple of brands that come into our minds. This year has been the year of foldable phones, where the stuff from sci-fi novels actually seemed practically possible. After the initial bump with Galaxy Fold, Samsung was finally able to master the foldable screen, and other companies joined the bandwagon. We also got to see the launch of the Motorola RAZR, which was an ode to nostalgia. However, none of these phones were practically priced and seemed more like concept phones designed to give a peek into the future. But, there might be one phone in the market right now which qualifies both on the terms of the latest technology and practical pricing as well. The device that we are talking about is the LG G8X ThinQ. Here is all that you need to know about this phone.

    lg-g8x-thinq-galaxy-fold

    LG G8X ThinQ Highlights

    Recently, LG has launched the G8X ThinQ in the Indian market, and the highlight of the phone is that it comes with dual screen, which is also a detachable display. To recall, the first time that we had seen the glimpse of this detachable screen phone from LG was at IFA 2019, and now the phone has made its way to the Indian smartphone market. The secondary display of the LG G8X ThinQ measures 2.1-inch, and it offers only the essentials like notifications, date, time and battery life. Now, there is not a very innovative tech connecting the display of the main display of the phone, but the secondary display merely uses the USB Type-C port to connect with the main head. Also, this auxiliary screen fashions a 360-degree free stop hinge that lets you use the phone as a game controller, a mini laptop, or like a flat-screen depending on the angle that you tilt it in.

    LG G8X ThinQ Specifications

    Leaving the new tech on this phone aside for a minute and coming to the core specifications of this phone. The device boots Android 9 Pie and the main screen of the phone is 6.4-inch FHD+ (1080×2340 pixels) FullVision display, and it features a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 403ppi pixel density. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor on this device, and there is a waterdrop-shaped display notch on the top of the screen as well. Under the hood, the device fancies the Snapdragon 855 SoC which works in pair with 6GB of RAM. The phone comes with a 128GB internal storage, and this can be further extended via a microSD card with up to 2TB of memory. The phone packs a 4,000mAh battery and comes with support for Quick Charge 3.0, and the device also comes with an IP68 rating.

    LG G8X ThinQ Camera Specifications

    When it comes to cameras, the primary sensor on the phone is a 12MP one with f/1.8 aperture, and there is also a 13MP secondary sensor with f/2.4 aperture. LG G8X ThinQ will also come with a couple of interesting quirks on the camera front. For example, AI Action Shot will help speed up the shutter speed up to 1/480s. There is also improved video stabilisation on the device. Additionally, there is a front-facing 32MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calling and this one sports an f/1.9 aperture. The Reflected Mode on the front camera makes it easier to take portrait shots in the low-light conditions.

    LG G8X ThinQ Pricing and Availability

    As for the pricing of the LG G8X ThinQ, the device will bear a price tag of Rs 49,999, and it will be available across retail outlets starting December 21. There would be a single colour option available for the buyers of this phone which is the Aurora Black colour option.

    Arpit spends his day closely following the telecom and tech industry. A music connoisseur and a night owl, he also takes a deep interest in the Indian technology start-up scene and spends rest of his time spilling poetry and stories on paper.

