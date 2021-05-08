Excitel Unique Broadband Plans With 4 and 9 Months Validity

Excitel has become one of the major internet service providers (ISPs) of the country in the last few years. One of the best things about the broadband plans from Excitel is that they come with truly unlimited data without any fair usage policy (FUP) limit. Users can consume data without worrying about the speed slowing down. Further, the pricing of the plans from Excitel is as good as any ISP provides to its users in India.

Excitel offers broadband plans with validities of 4 months and 9 months. It is worth noting that neither JioFiber, Airtel Xstream Fiber, or BSNL Bharat Fibre offer their users plans with 4 or 9 months validities. Let’s take a look at the plans that come with the said validity periods.

Excitel Broadband Plans With 4 and 9 Months Validity

The company offers only three broadband plans to its users. The first plan with 100 Mbps comes for Rs 699 per month. For four months, the cost of the same plan reduces to Rs 508 per month and further to Rs 424 for 9 months. This means that for the four months 100 Mbps plan, users need to make a one-time payment of Rs 2,032, and for the 9 months 100 Mbps plan, they need to pay Rs 3,816.

Coming to the 200 Mbps broadband plan, its monthly cost is Rs 799. For four months, the price reduces to Rs 572 per month, and for 9 months, it further reduces to Rs 471 per month. It means that for the four months 200 Mbps plan, users need to make a one-time payment of Rs 2,288, and for the 9 months 200 Mbps plan, they need to pay Rs 4,239.

Lastly, the company’s highest speed plan with 300 Mbps speed comes for Rs 899 per month. Its monthly cost reduces to Rs 636 when the users go for the 4 months plan and Rs 533 when the users go for the 9 months plan. The one-time payment that a user needs to make with the four months 300 Mbps plan is Rs 2,544, and with the nine months 300 Mbps plan is Rs 4,797.

Note that none of the prices mentioned above is inclusive of the 18% GST that will be applicable at the time of the purchase. Further, the company doesn’t offer the 100 Mbps plan with 9 months validity to the existing user base. Only the new users purchasing a broadband connection can purchase the 100 Mbps plan for 9 months.

None of the plans come with FUP restrictions on data meaning users can download/upload as much as they want at high speeds for the complete validity of their plan. However, every user needs to make one time fully refundable payment of Rs 2,000 for the ONU devices that Excitel will provide with the connection. Further, the company doesn’t charge anything extra for the installation of the connection.

Right now, Excitel’s services are only available in select circles of the country. The company plans to expand to more locations by the end of the year.