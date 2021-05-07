Telus to Expand 5G Footprint in 529 Canadian Communities by End of 2021

The renowned telecom operator of Canada, Telus, has announced expansion plans of its next-generation 5G network. The expansion plan will include additional 529 urban and rural communities across the region by the end of 2021. As reported by RCR Wireless, Telus 5G expansion plan will include deployments in 187 communities in British Columbia, 161 in Quebec, 136 in Alberta, 24 and 12 in Ontario and Manitoba, respectively. It is also estimated that Telus 5G network will offer high-speed network coverage and nearly cover 70% of the Canadian population by the end of the year by using current spectrum holdings.

Telus Will Create Over 250,000 Jobs by Deploying 5G

The 5G expansion of Telus is part of the new investment plan that accounts for nearly $44.2 billion in developing infrastructure and operations across the country by the end of 2024. Darren Entwistle, who is the president and CEO of Telus, stated that the investments that Telus is making in its world-leading networks to expand the 5G footprint and PureFibre infrastructure is helping the telco to add more Canadian users, resources and critical information. Telus has shed light on the fact that the development of 5G will create nearly 250,000 jobs and contribute CAD 150 billion to Canada’s economy in the next 20 years.

Samsung Electronics Will be the 5G Network Infrastructure Supplier for Telus

Telus has marked that Samsung Electronics will be the 5G network infrastructure supplier in June 2020. Not only this, but the telco also stated that European vendors Nokia and Ericsson will also be the supporting hands in the deployment of the 5G network. Apart from Samsung and European vendors Nokia and Ericsson, Telus will also partner with the University of Windsor and St. Clair college in Ontario and make each institution 5G ready campus.

Under the project, Telus will provide a 5G-enabled wireless network to each institution. Also, the telco will operate these networks at no cost. The students will get complimentary connectivity. With the initiative, Telus will help the institution and students in understanding the different applications of 5G technology. The 5G-enabled wireless network will help students, faculties and researchers to work and collaborate on specific research projects.