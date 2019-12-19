Dish TV 12 Months Recharge Allows Users to Avail 30 Days Extra Service and One-Time Set-Top Box Swap

Highlights Dish TV is offering one-time free Set-Top Box swap service

Dish TV, which is currently said to be in merger talks with Airtel Digital TV, has three long-term recharge options. Similar to other DTH operators, Dish TV is now offering 30 days of extra service to its users who’re recharging the same channel pack for 12 months straight. Tata Sky also has a similar offer called ‘Tata Sky Cashback‘ offer as part of which users can get one-month of extra recharge for free. So basically, if a Dish TV user recharges a single channel pack for 12 months, then the company will provide extra one-month service, making it a total of 13 months of service. Notably, Dish TV-owned D2h is also running a similar long-term recharge offer to its customers right now. Under the new Trai tariff regime, all the DTH operators removed actual long-term channel packs and came up with long-term recharge options.

Dish TV Brings New Long-Term Recharge Choices to the Customers

The new tariff regime forced DTH and Cable TV operators to phase out the actual long-term channel packs. But to lock-in customers for a longer duration, DTH operators came out with long-term recharge offers. Basically, customers will have to recharge the same pack for a longer period, and in return, they will get extra benefits from the operator.

As part of the new long-term recharge offers, Dish TV is providing up to 30 days or one month of free service along with free Set-Top Box swap service. Dish TV customers choosing the same channel pack for three months or above will get seven days of extra service from the company in return.

If a Dish TV customer performs six months and above recharge, then the extra service will be 15 days. Lastly, if a customer chooses the same plan for one year, then the extra service offered by Dish TV is 30 days along with one time free box swap. The annual recharge option from Dish TV is decent, but the extra service could have been on the higher side as most of the customers may not find the swap box service very useful.

Dish TV Box Swap Service: What is It?

Dish TV has been providing box swap service for a long time now. This service from Dish TV allows the customers to get a replacement for the current Set-Top Box, which they may find faulty or defective. In some cases, customers will face issues all of a sudden due to some issues inside the Set-Top Box. So for those customers, Dish TV will provide a fresh Set-Top Box at no extra cost.

Right now, we’re not sure whether Dish TV will provide a new Set-Top Box to the customers, but the defective or old box will be replaced with a new one. For swapping the Set-Top Box, Dish TV will charge the customers and the service is not free. But with the 12 months and above long-term recharge offer, the DTH operator is providing one free box swap option which is a good thing.

Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV Also Running Similar Offers

Tata Sky is also running a similar long-term recharge offer where customers can avail one-month extra service for free by opting the 12 months Tata Sky Cashback plan. Airtel Digital TV users can pay for 11 months and get the 12th month at no extra cost. D2h is currently running the same long-term recharge offers as Dish TV.