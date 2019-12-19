Vodafone Idea Introduces Angel Stores in Punjab to Ensure Women Privacy and Convenience

To recall, Vodafone Idea had previously launched a unique, free of cost mobile-based service called 'Vodafone Idea Sakhi'

    Vodafone Idea has now introduced new ‘Angel Stores’ in Punjab. These stores were announced to address the privacy and security concerns for women. According to Vodafone Idea, women customers are reluctant to visit mobile phone retail shops as they hesitate to share their mobile phones with the service staff/shop vendors. With a motive to address this major concern for women, Vodafone Idea announced women-powered Angel Stores in the Punjab state. The company has set up select stores across Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Amritsar and Manimajra, which will have Women-only staff to cater to customers in the region. The major thing worth noting is the staff in these stores would be women.

    Women-Only Angel Stores Announced in Punjab by Vodafone Idea

    Generally, women are concerned about privacy and avoid sharing their numbers and other information at the stores, especially at the mobile retail stores even if the stores are official ones. The Angel Stores are here to solve this issue. All the staff at the Angel Stores, including store manager, customer service executives, support staff such as cleaner and security guards are all women, rear a statement from Vodafone Idea.

    Furthermore, the telecom operator with over 300 million subscribers believes that this initiative comes as a great enabler for the women community, not just as customers but also as an opportunity for employment. Vodafone Idea announced the new Angel Stores on International Retail Day on December 12.

    The company also says that women customers can now easily walk-in to these service stores and can freely share their contact number for recharge or any other service. “The initiative is aimed at enhancing convenience for female customers and resolve their issues in quick time,” says Vodafone Idea.

    Vodafone Idea Sakhi Programme Also Offers Privacy Features to Women

    To recall, Vodafone Idea had previously launched a unique, free of cost mobile-based service called ‘Vodafone Idea Sakhi.’ Sakhi, which is available to both Vodafone Idea prepaid and postpaid women customers offered the Private Number Recharge feature to all the feature phone and smartphone users. As part of Sakhi, Vodafone Idea provides the freedom to subscribers to recharge without revealing their actual mobile number using a 10-digit proxy number only.

    Vodafone Idea Sakhi programme also provides additional features of Emergency Alerts and Emergency Balance.

    “Initiatives like these are helping women realise their real worth that they are no less than men in any field of work. At Vodafone Idea’s ‘Angel Stores’ in Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Amritsar and Manimajra, women are seen effortlessly taking up ‘male-dominated’ jobs of a house-keeper, security guard, cashier and store manager etc,” said the telco in a press statement.

    Vodafone Idea Under Severe Financial Stress Right Now

    Vodafone Idea always takes the centre stage when it comes to introducing innovative things in the industry. However, the telco is currently reeling under a lot of financial stress, thanks to the dipping subscriber base and the recent AGR setback. On the flip side, the recent moves from Trai like the IUC extension by another year and the consultation paper for setting floor price in the industry may come in really handy for Vodafone Idea in the coming months. Also, the telco is carrying out network integration in various circles.

    Editor in Chief

    Chakri is a go-to guy for your next smartphone recommendation. Back in his engineering days, he used to play with smartphones by installing custom ROMs and that passion got him into the tech industry. He still goes nuts about a smartphone knocking his door for review. Currently managing everything at Telecom Talk, Chakri is trying to master PUBG Mobile in his free time.

