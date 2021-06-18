DishSMRT Kit Can Be a Good Alternative for Android Set-Top Boxes

Most people today have moved on from the conventional TV watching experience of just consuming satellite content. There are now Android TV Boxes and Android TV sticks, and other kinds of products to help you stream over-the-top (OTT) content on the go on your TVs. No one wants to watch their favourite series or movies on small screens (smartphones and tablets); thus, DishSMRT Kit can help you stream your favourite OTT content on your TVs without the need of an Android Set-Top Box (STB).

DishSMRT Kit Not a New Product

Anyone aware of the offerings of Dish TV would know that DishSMRT Kit is not a new offering from the company. But it still makes sense today and can replace the need for Android Set-Top Boxes (STBs) to some extent.

The DishSMRT Kit was launched by Dish TV back in 2019. It was a product that was launched somewhat as a competitor of the Tata Sky Binge service. One great thing about DishSMRT Kit is that you can connect it with your existing Dish TV Set-Top Box (STB) without any hassle.

The DishSMRT Kit is an upgrade over the DishSMRT Stick. The DishSMRT Kit is a dongle only, but it comes with an Alexa powered remote. Connecting the dongle to your Dish TV STB would allow you to seamlessly switch between OTT and satellite TV content.

DishSMRT Kit Price, Features and Offers

Since it has Alexa built-in, the DishSMRT Kit can allow you to control other smart-home devices that you have. You can also book tickets, play music of your liking, and do much more.

The DishSMRT Kit is priced at Rs 1,199, and it is available on the website of Dish TV. Further, the company is offering users a ZEE5 subscription (6 or 12 months) at a 30% discount. It is a very convenient product if you don’t want to spend too much upgrading to a Smart or Android STB from the company or some other Direct-to-Home (DTH) operator.

DishSMRT Kit is a good alternative for Dish TV users. However, Tata Sky Binge is a much better service when compared with that of DishSMRT Kit.