Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Starts at Rs 46999, Galaxy Tab A7 Lite at Rs 14999 in India

Samsung has just launched two new tablets in the Indian market, namely Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE will be a toned-down version of the Galaxy Tab S7, just as the Galaxy S20 FE is a toned-down version of the Galaxy S20. Further, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is the toned-down version of the Galaxy Tab A7 which launched in India last year. Let’s take a look at the specifications and price of both tablets.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE has a 12.4-inch WQXGA TFT display. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The internal storage is expandable up to 1TB with the help of a microSD card.

There is a single 8MP camera sensor at the rear and a 5MP selfie sensor at the front for photos and videos. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE can support LTE connectivity along with Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth. Samsung has failed to explicitly make it clear whether the tablet supports 5G connectivity or not. It packs a massive 10,090mAh battery with support for 45W fast-charging. The tablet weighs 608 grams and measures 185.0×284.8×6.3mm.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Specifications

The LTE connectivity option for the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is optional. It features an 8.7-inch WQXGA TFT display and is powered by an unnamed octa-core chipset coupled with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage that is expandable up to 1TB with the help of a microSD card.

The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite also has an 8MP camera sensor at the rear with a 2MP selfie sensor at the front. It also comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port. The tablet packs a 5,100mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. It weighs 371 grams for the LTE model and 366 grams for the Wi-Fi-only model.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Tab A7 Lite Price

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE has launched for a starting price of Rs 46,999 for its 4GB+64GB variant and Rs 50,999 for its 6GB+128GB variant. It will be available in Mystic Green, Mystic Pink, Mystic Black, and Mystic Silver colour options.

Further, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite has launched for a starting price of Rs 14,999 for its 3GB+32GB variant (LTE model). But the Wi-Fi model is available for 11,999 only. It will be available in Grey and Silver colour options.