Dish TV Launches Watcho OTT Bundle Plans: Check Cost and Benefits

Dish TV, one of the largest DTH (Direct-to-Home) players in India, is now offering consumers new OTT (over-the-top) plans. These are not just normal OTT plans. The new Watcho OTT plans is basically an OTT aggregation service from Dish TV. In simple words, with a single subscription from Dish TV's Watcho, you can get access to several platforms and their vast content libraries. Major platforms such as ZEE5, Disney+ Hotstar, and more will be bundled for the users. The model will be - a single subscription and single login to enjoy content from several platforms. Let's take a look at the plans from Dish TV, which launched.

Dish TV Watcho OTT Plans

Dish TV will offer four new plans via its OTT platform Watcho. These four new plans will cost Rs 49, Rs 99, Rs 199 and Rs 299 per month. The company is going with the tagline - One hai toh done hai, for this service. This means that customers will not have to go to several platforms for subscriptions. Here, they can get a single subscription and get the job done.

As an introductory offer (available for a limited period), DishTV, D2H, and Siti Cable subscribers can avail of and enjoy the new service for a month without paying any additional cost. Once subscribed, users would have the flexibility of accessing the OTT content on Mobiles, Tablets, Laptops, and TV through the app or web.

The Rs 299 plan is the most expensive option available here, and it bundles over 11 platforms. In an exclusive interaction with TelecomTalk, Sukhpreet Singh, Corporate Head, Marketing, Dish TV and Watcho, Dish TV India, said that they are working to introduce several new things to the platform, and several new OTT platforms will also be added in the near future.

These new Watcho plans will be available for both Dish TV as well as non-Dish TV customers. Let us know in the comments below how you find the plans above.